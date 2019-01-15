Woman (19) dies after car collides with tree

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has died in a single-vehicle collision that occurred in Co Tipperary this morning.

The woman died when the car she was driving collided with a tree on the N24 road at Ballydrehid, Cahir, at around at 8.30am.

Her body was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have travelled on the road or can assist them to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.