Man dies following two-car collision in Laois

A MAN IN his 40s has died in a two-car collision in Co Laois.

Gardaí are investigating the collision, which occurred shortly before 9am today on Simmons Mill Cross Road.

The man, who was driving one of the cars, was fatally injured. The occupants of the other car, a woman and her child, are reported to have received minor injuries.

They were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise and Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

The road at the scene of the incident is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators. Investigations are ongoing.