Two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash

File photo of part of the Killala Road.

TWO MEN IN their 20s have died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are investigating the collision, which occurred on the Killala Road on the outskirts of Ballina at approximately 11.15pm yesterday.

There were three men in the vehicle – two have been pronounced dead and one remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A man in his late 20s was fatally injured when the car collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men in their 20s were taken to Mayo University Hospital with serious injuries and one was pronounced dead later.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have asked witnesses to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.