Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Roscommon

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a three-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon in which a woman died last night.

The collision occurred at Ballinaboy Cross on the N63 Lanesboro to Roscommon road (about 19km from Roscommon town) shortly before 9.45pm.

A 68-year-old woman, the driver of one of the cars, was fatally injured in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Roscommon University Hospital.

The drivers of the two other cars were injured and taken to Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe and Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. There were no other people in any of the three cars.

The road was closed for a period of time to facilitate a forensic collision examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.