Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Over 1,500 caravan migrants arrive at US border after over a month on the road

The full caravan – some 5,500 migrants in all – was expected to continue arriving in Tijuana in the coming hours.

By AFP Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 10:30 PM
54 minutes ago 5,439 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4342734
Members of the migrant caravan started to meet some local resistance as they continued to arrive by the hundreds in the Mexican border city of Tijuana
Image: Gregory Bull via AP
Members of the migrant caravan started to meet some local resistance as they continued to arrive by the hundreds in the Mexican border city of Tijuana
Members of the migrant caravan started to meet some local resistance as they continued to arrive by the hundreds in the Mexican border city of Tijuana
Image: Gregory Bull via AP

THE CENTRAL AMERICAN migrant caravan trekking toward the US converged on the US-Mexican border today after more than a month on the road, undeterred by US president Donald Trump’s deployment of thousands of American troops near the border.

Around 800 migrants riding on 22 buses arrived at dawn in Tijuana, which is located across from San Diego, California, and walked from the highway into the city in massive waves of people, their belongings on their backs.

They joined more than 750 other caravan members who had travelled ahead and reached the city in recent days. 

The full caravan – some 5,500 migrants in all – was expected to continue arriving in Tijuana in the coming hours thanks to buses organised by charities, private donors and local authorities, with the last groups reaching the city by Friday.

Across the border, nearly 6,000 troops deployed by Trump have been busy erecting concrete barriers and razor-wire fences to deter what the US president has described as an “invasion”.

“I feel better now that we’ve reached the border. Tired, but better. I’ve been on the road for a month, traveling with my four daughters,” Honduran migrant Miriam Fernandez, 32, told AFP.

Cold welcome

The migrants are mostly fleeing poverty and unrest in Central America’s “Northern Triangle” – El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, where brutal gang violence has fueled some of the highest murder rates in the world.

Hundreds of Tijuana residents protested overnight at Friendship Park, a beachside square where the migrants have set up camp along the fence between Mexico and the United States.

Central America Migrant Caravan People traveling with the Central American migrant caravan wait in line to receive a number as part of the process to apply for asylum in the United States Source: Gregory Bull via AP

Singing the Mexican national anthem and shouting anti-immigrant slogans, some protesters threw stones at the migrants, even targeting children in some cases, an AFP correspondent said.

“We don’t want you. Would you want us to go to your house and make a huge mess?” shouted one woman.

Mexican Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said the protest was fueled by rumours that the migrants had refused food, shelter and clothing donated by local residents, and urged Mexicans not to “criminalise” the caravan.

Some migrants did, in fact, refuse to register at the shelter set up in Tijuana, fearful the authorities would pass their names to the United States, migrant rights activists said.

Long trip

The caravan began its journey on 13 October in San Pedro Sula, Honduras – more than 4,300 kilometres from Tijuana.

The migrants rushed the Mexico-Guatemala border six days later, clashing with riot police and then fording the river between the two countries when Mexican authorities refused to let them through as a group.

Travelling together to protect themselves from Mexican gangs that regularly extort, kidnap and kill migrants, they spent weeks walking and hitch-hiking through southern and central Mexico – many wearing only flip-flops or plastic shoes, others pushing their babies in strollers.

They accelerated their pace dramatically in northern Mexico, thanks to buses provided by donors and in some cases local authorities who preferred to send them on their way rather than host them in shelters.

APTOPIX Central America Migrant Caravan Two Central American migrants walk along the top of the border structure separating Mexico and the US Source: Gregory Bull via AP

No good options

Experts have warned that Tijuana’s shelters have limited capacity to host such a large group of migrants.

But the Central Americans likely face a long wait if they want to seek asylum in the United States and gain legal residence.

Under an executive order Trump issued last week, migrants who do not cross at official border posts will no longer be allowed to request asylum, and face automatic deportation.

However, official border crossings will probably only let them through in a trickle.

The United States says its asylum system is saturated, after requests increased by 2,000% in the past five years. There are currently 700,000 cases pending.

The European Commission urged the US not to send the migrants back to countries where they would be in danger.

“Every country in the world has every right to protect its borders and every country in the world has the obligation to do so in full respect of human rights,” said European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova.

© AFP 2018 

