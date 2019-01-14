This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What has the Taoiseach done to reduce his carbon footprint? He's eating less meat

Varadkar says lessons must be learned from water charges stating that cross-party buy-in for carbon taxes is needed.

By Christina Finn Monday 14 Jan 2019, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,048 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4439191
Image: Shutterstock/Sara Winter
Image: Shutterstock/Sara Winter

TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar has said he is probably not the best example for people in terms of how to lower your carbon footprint given the amount he travels.

When asked by reporters what he has done to reduce his own carbon footprint, the Taoiseach said he is trying to eat less meat.

“I am trying to eat less meat, both for health reasons and for reasons of climate change. But I imagine given the amount of travel I do I am probably not the best example,” he said.

However, he said the government and its ministers should “lead by example” adding that the goverment owns a lot of vehicles and rolling out more hybrid and electric cars in the fleet should be looked at in the future.

Carbon tax on the way

His comments come after day-long discussions on issues such as climate change and the roll out of a carbon tax, which has been the focus of the Fine Gael’s first parliamentary meeting of the new year.

Varadkar told his party members that he does not want to “penalise” people, but said it is inevitable that a carbon tax will be introduced.

He said this means a tax on coal, home heating oil, diesel, petrol and gas. 

“Essentials for the vast majority of people and ones over which most people do not have much control,” Varadkar said.

“We do not want to penalise people but encourage them to change their behaviour in the long-term. We want people to know what the tax will be in 2030 and how it will increase each year between now and then,” he said.

Before Christmas, Varadkar said a rebate system would be introduced to offset any carbon tax hikes. It was mooted that this could come in the form of a cheque to all households.

“I do not yet have a settled view on how we should return the money to people. There are different options: we could increase child benefit, or people’s individual tax credits and social welfare payments, including for example the pension.

“Another way, similar to what is being examined in Canada, is to give each household a cheque. Therefore, as the carbon charge increases each year, so does the cheque each household is receiving,” he said, adding that deciding on the best approach requires careful thought and consideration in the months ahead. 

(Click here if the video doesn’t play)

How much?

The first thing the government wants to do is set a trajectory of what the carbon charge will be in 2030 and by how much it will increase each year to get to that.

“The second piece is to do this in a revenue-neutral way – whatever is taken in on a carbon tax will be given back out to citizens. So people will be encouraged to move away from carbon intensive activity and towards more environmentally friendly ones without suffering an overall loss to their income,” said Varadkar.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton, who is tasked with getting Ireland up to speed on its climate change obligations, said today:

The important thing is that money will be recycled back, so people will be either getting a cheque in the post or getting rebate through the social welfare and tax system that compensates them.
This isn’t a money grab to take money out of your pocket. This is to help people to make decisions for the long-term.

Not about generating cash

With local elections in the offing, and with the possibility of a general election, Bruton and the Taoiseach were keen to offset the idea that a tax was about generating money.

“The bottom line on both of the solutions is that the purpose of the carbon tax is not to raise revenue. It is to nudge people to change their behaviour,” said Bruton.

“But the really important thing is that that money would be recycled back so people will be either getting a cheque in the post or getting a rebate through the social welfare and tax systems that compensates them so it will encourage people to change the way they behave,” said Bruton, adding: 

This isn’t a money grab to take money out of your pocket.
This is trying to help people to make decisions that are for the long-term.

Both the Taoiseach and Bruton said the government is going to need cross-party buy-in to make the introduction of a carbon tax a success. If they don’t get it, it will fail, said Bruton.

Learning from the water charges debacle

The Taoiseach said lessons must be learned from the water charges debacle.

The experience of water charges in this country, and more recently in France, reminds us that you can take the right environmental actions for the right reasons but if you do not bring the public with you from day-one, you will lose. And so will the environment.

Varadkar also defended his decision to not introduce a carbon tax in last October’s Budget. He said there was a strong backlash from some quarters for not doing this, but said “it was the right decision”.

If we had increased it in the budget, it would not have been about changing behaviour but rather raising tax revenue. The wrong approach especially with VAT going up on some services at the same time. 
We want people to understand what is being done and why it’s in their interest.

The Taoiseach also told his parliamentary party today that he wants Ireland to be “among a cluster of nations at the top in terms of reducing our carbon emissions and being on a trajectory towards carbon neutrality by 2050″. 

He said he also wants Ireland to be seen internationally as the country that is leading the war on reducing plastics waste.

Varadkar said may of these changes will “involve hard choices being made”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Government won't release Public Services Card report due to 'public interest' fears
    58,813  70
    2
    		West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    51,541  100
    3
    		'The wall won't get built': Republicans warn Donald Trump against state of emergency over border wall
    41,484  96
    Fora
    1
    		In its second act, rebooted food-waste startup Obeo is ready to take on new markets
    385  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you pay to listen to a motivational speaker?
    109  0
    3
    		Irish-founded media firm Storyful has shut its Hong Kong office as it lays off staff
    61  0
    The42
    1
    		'All I did was throw a c-bomb into the mix but if your face doesn’t fit you're cast out'
    40,388  6
    2
    		Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    34,736  87
    3
    		Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    16,658  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beauty Q: Which part of your body do you match your foundation to?
    7,882  0
    2
    		Chris Pratt has just announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger... it's The Dredge
    7,362  0
    3
    		'It felt like power': Sarah Silverman viewed her own past conduct through a #MeToo lens
    2,855  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Judge rejects HSE paramedic's application to reverse guilty plea to assaulting two students
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    GARDAí
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    Gardaí find €3k drug stash after suspected serial bike thieves arrested in Cork
    EU
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Steve Coogan doesn't think the 'looming disaster' of Brexit will actually happen
    Last-minute letters between Theresa May and two EU leaders have been published
    LEO VARADKAR
    What has the Taoiseach done to reduce his carbon footprint? He's eating less meat
    What has the Taoiseach done to reduce his carbon footprint? He's eating less meat
    Varadkar says bumper day of elections and referendums will be among 'busiest days in Irish politics'
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie