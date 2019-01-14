This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Inquest into the deaths of 10 people in Carrickmines blaze begins today

The 10 victims of the blaze died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

By Louise Roseingrave Monday 14 Jan 2019, 8:32 AM
31 minutes ago 1,156 Views 1 Comment
The scene of the fire.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
The scene of the fire.
The scene of the fire.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INQUESTS INTO THE deaths of ten victims of a fire at a Dublin halting site are scheduled to begin today.

Five adults, five children and an unborn baby died following the fire at the Glenamuck Halting site in Carrickmines, Dublin 24 in the early hours of 10 October 2015.

The inquests are due to be heard at Dublin Coroner’s Court from today and are scheduled to continue for up to two weeks.

The victims were Thomas Connors (27) his wife Sylvia (30) and their children Jim (5), Christy (3), and six-month-old Mary.

Willie Lynch (25) and his partner Tara Gilbert (27) who was pregnant, and their daughters Jodie (9) and Kelsey (4) also perished.

Jimmy Lynch (39) a brother of Willy, also died in the blaze. The victims were residents of Glenamuck Halting site in Carrickmines, Dublin 24.

Evidence from witnesses from Dun Laoghaire County Council, gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade will be heard before Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

Previously, the coroner’s court heard that no criminal charges will be brought in relation to the deaths of ten fire victims. The Director of Public Prosecutions made this decision following the submission of a case file on the tragic blaze by An Garda Síochana.

Evidence from pathology staff who conducted post-mortem examinations will also be heard.

The cause of death returned for all ten victims of the blaze was acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation due to a fire.

