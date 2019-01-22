Inquest into Carrickmines fire rules all 10 deaths were due to misadventure

The scene of fire in south county Dublin.

AN INQUEST INTO the 2015 Carrickmines fire has returned verdicts of misadventure in relation to all 10 deaths.

The fire claimed a total of ten victims, five adults and five children including five-month-old baby Mary Connors.

The inquest had heard from Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster who said autopsies revealed all ten victims had fatal levels of carbon monoxide saturation apart from baby Mary.

However, Dr Bolster said infants and the elderly are far more vulnerable to the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire took place at the Glenamuck Halting Site on 10 October 2015.

The emergency temporary halting site was established by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council in 2008.

