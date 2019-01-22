This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inquest into Carrickmines fire rules all 10 deaths were due to misadventure

The fire claimed the lives of five adults and five children including a five-month-old baby.

By Louise Roseingrave Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 5:01 PM
24 minutes ago 1,356 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4452702
The scene of fire in south county Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
The scene of fire in south county Dublin.
The scene of fire in south county Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

AN INQUEST INTO the 2015 Carrickmines fire has returned verdicts of misadventure in relation to all 10 deaths.

The fire claimed a total of ten victims, five adults and five children including five-month-old baby Mary Connors.

The inquest had heard from Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster who said autopsies revealed all ten victims had fatal levels of carbon monoxide saturation apart from baby Mary.

However, Dr Bolster said infants and the elderly are far more vulnerable to the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire took place at the Glenamuck Halting Site on 10 October 2015. 

The emergency temporary halting site was established by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council in 2008. 

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police searching for plane with Cardiff City footballer onboard find 'a number of floating objects' in water
    64,463  20
    2
    		'Cross the Liffey in a jiffy': River ferry in Dublin's docklands returns after 35 years
    52,030  49
    3
    		Gardaí appeal for help to find Emily Gallagher missing from Dublin
    45,758  1
    Fora
    1
    		As it announces 1,000 jobs, Facebook has been cleared for a raft of upgrades to its new D4 home
    951  0
    2
    		Uber's plan to deploy stationless e-bikes in Dublin has been rebuffed by officials
    145  0
    3
    		'A tipping point': A third of restaurants in tourism hotspots served fewer holidaymakers last year
    33  0
    The42
    1
    		Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    24,751  79
    2
    		Former England manager apologises to players over racism and bullying claims
    24,410  4
    3
    		Barcelona confirm shock loan move for Kevin-Prince Boateng
    17,807  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Azealia Banks called Irish women 'ugly', so Irish people proceeded to spend the night proving her right
    15,922  5
    2
    		You don't have to take a 7 day break on the contraceptive pill to appease the Pope anymore
    10,454  0
    3
    		Here's why everyone's talking about Azealia Banks ahead of her sold-out Dublin show
    7,115  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon groped boy's genitals during medical examinations, court hears
    Retired surgeon groped boy's genitals during medical examinations, court hears
    Man (37) jailed for three years for raping his wife
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after man's body discovered in undergrowth in Cork city centre
    Gardaí investigating after man's body discovered in undergrowth in Cork city centre
    Four people arrested in Dublin on suspicion of financing international terrorist activities
    Missing 17-year-old Dublin girl found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    'Cross the Liffey in a jiffy': River ferry in Dublin's docklands returns after 35 years
    'Cross the Liffey in a jiffy': River ferry in Dublin's docklands returns after 35 years
    Missing boy (14) found safe and well
    Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'
    DERRY
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Security alerts in Derry lifted as police say all three were 'hoaxes'
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie