Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Carrickmines rescue attempts: 'I grabbed a child by clothes and reached back out the window'

Yesterday the jury was told safety guidelines did not apply to the site as it had originally been intended as a temporary housing solution.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 1:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,994 Views 2 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN INQUEST INTO the deaths of five adults and five children in a fire at a halting site in Dublin in 2015 has heard how family members tried to rescue the victims from the blaze.

The victims of the fire at Glenamuck halting site in Carrickmines, Dublin 24 on the morning of 10 October 2015, were Thomas Connors (28) his wife Sylvia (30) and their children Jim (5), Christy (3), and six-month-old Mary.

Willie Lynch (25) and his partner Tara Gilbert (27) who was pregnant, and their daughters Jodie (9) and Kelsey (4) also perished.

Jimmy Lynch (39), Sylvia and Willie’s brother, also died in the blaze. Members of the Lynch family had been visiting the Connors and were staying with Thomas and Sylvia.

At the Dublin Coroner’s Court this morning, Jim Connors Jr, the brother of victim Thomas Connors said he had been at his brother’s home that night drinking with the other adults.

Later, back at his own cabin on the site, he said he was woken by his wife Katie who was screaming at him to come to Thomas’ home because it was on fire.

“I could see the flames from by back door,” he said. He ran to his brother’s home and kicked in the front door, but he said he “got hit by the flames”.

I could feel myself burning so I came back out.

He grabbed a wooden pallet to use as a ladder and he reached in the window of one of the bedrooms.

“I grabbed a child by clothes and just reached backwards out of window,” he said. This child was baby Mary Connors, who was six months old.

His sister Kathleen Connors McDonagh described being handed the baby, wrapped in a pink blanket, and running to her own unit. She placed the baby on the bed next to one of her own children and told him to mind her and then ran back to see if she could get any of the other children who had been staying with her brother that night.

“When she was handed to me I didn’t know if she was dead or alive,” she told the coroner.

To me she was alive because I told the child to look after her. I was handed a pink blanket and I just ran with it.

Before she even made it back to the other unit where the fire was, her four-year-old son called to her from the steps of her home. She looked back and said she saw smoke coming from her front door. The fire had spread into her home, which was close to the Connors’ unit. 

She tried to get back in to get the baby out, but by this time Dublin Fire Brigade had arrived and they entered instead.

The jury also heard how 14-year-old John Connors went in and pulled then four-year-old Thomas Connors – who survived – out of the unit that was on fire.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane had earlier heard garda evidence that four functioning fire extinguishers were found around the site after the fire. Two were found close to the unit where the blaze started. None of the cylinders had their pins removed and none indicated a loss in pressure, according to the designated garda exhibits officer.

Jim Connors Sr, Thomas’ father, told the inquest that he had seen 14-year-old John trying to use one of the fire extinguishers.

“John was standing on the pallet pressing and pressing it and it wouldn’t work,” he said.

Chip pan fire

On the first day of the inquest yesterday, Garda Detective Inspector Martin Creighton told the jury that the probable cause of the fire was determined to be an electric cooker in the kitchen of the Connors home which had a chip pan on it. He said the pan was on a hot plate which was on full power.

The inquest also heard from executives and other staff from Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. The jury was told that the usual planning and safety guidelines for permanent Traveller accommodation sites did not apply to the site in Carrickmines as it had been set up as an “emergency temporary” site.

The council’s director of housing and community Tom McHugh said it was never the council’s intention in 2008, when the site was set up, for it to be a permanent solution. However, in 2015, the family was still living there and the council had done work on the site over the years, including expanding it multiple times as the family grew.

The latest expansion in 2015 was to accommodate a unit that Thomas and Sylvia Connors had moved into a field next to the site without the council’s permission. Council representatives at the inquest said the decision was taken to put down tarmac and provide services like water and electricity to Thomas and Sylvia, who at the time was heavily pregnant.

Again, the usual regulations were not applied, and this work did not involve input from planners, engineers or an architect.

Conor Peoples, who was a senior staff officer in the council’s housing department at the time of this work, said yesterday that he had marked out where the unit was to be placed on top of the tarmac.

He was later informed that it had not been possible to place it there because of a slope in the ground. Instead, it had been placed parallel to the road, and just one metre away from Kathleen McDonagh Connors’ home.

The inquest heard that the optimum distance is six metres. Today McDonagh Connors said she had complained to the council about how close her brother’s unit was as she was unable to open her window and she could see directly into his bedroom. 

Previously, the coroner’s court heard that no criminal charges will be brought in relation to the deaths of ten fire victims after a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

