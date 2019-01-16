Firefighters say portacabin was 'engulfed in fire' when they arrived at Carrickmines halting site

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WHO were first on the scene of a fire that killed ten people at a halting site in Dublin have described how the blaze had “engulfed” the portacabin the ten victims had been sleeping in by the time they arrived.

At the Dublin Coroner’s Court this morning, the jury heard from Ray Martin from Dublin Fire Brigade, who was among the first emergency workers on the scene on the morning of 10 October 2015.

He said he was met by a man who said ‘You have to help them, please help them’.

The portacabin where the victims had been sleeping was “engulfed in fire” at this stage, he said.

The victims of the fire at Glenamuck halting site in Carrickmines were Thomas Connors (28) his wife Sylvia (30) and their children Jim (5), Christy (3), and five-month-old Mary.

Willie Lynch (25) and his partner Tara Gilbert (27) who was pregnant, and their daughters Jodie (9) and Kelsey (4) also perished.

Jimmy Lynch (39), Sylvia and Willie’s brother, also died in the blaze. Members of the Lynch family had been visiting the Connors and were staying with Thomas and Sylvia.

‘Extreme heat’

Firefighter Ray Martin told Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that his attention was drawn soon after his arrival on the scene to the fact that a second unit was on fire and that there was a baby in one of the bedrooms.

He and a colleague entered the unit wearing breathing apparatus for what he described as a “snatch rescue”, which means they did not have a water hose inside with them to push back the fire. He said there was “extreme heat, constantly” inside the unit.

Martin said he located baby Mary in the bedroom where she had earlier been placed by her aunt Kathleen after she was rescued from her parent’s burning unit.

The inquest heard yesterday that the baby had been breathing noisily when she was initially taken out of the first unit. However emergency workers said when baby Mary was taken from Kathleen’s home, there were no obvious signs of life.

“I took the baby off the bed, cradled her to me and took her to the door,” Martin said in his evidence.

“There were burn marks on her face and both forearms.”

Martin, who is also an advanced paramedic, said he went to a National Ambulance Service ambulance, which was the only one at the scene at the time, to start working on the baby with two other paramedics.

At this time, a NAS paramedic was already working on four-year-old Tom who had been rescued from the blaze by his 14-year-old uncle John Keith Connors.

The firefighter said the baby’s eyes were closed, there was no movement in her chest and her arms and legs were limp. Paramedics administered medication and started chest compressions. Both Tom and the five-month-old baby were taken to Tallaght hospital.

Tom received treatment and survived but the jury today heard that baby Mary had no pulse on arrival.

Rescue attempts

Yesterday the inquest heard from members of the Connors family who were on the site when the fire broke out. They spoke of their attempts to rescue the victims from the blaze.

Jim Connors Jr, the brother of victim Thomas Connors, said he broke one of the bedroom windows, climbed onto a wooden pallet and felt around inside to see if he could help anyone out.

“I grabbed a child by clothes and just reached backwards out of window,” he said. This child was baby Mary Connors, who was five months old.

The jury also heard how 14-year-old John Keith Connors went in and pulled then four-year-old Tom Connors – who survived – out of the unit that was on fire.

John said he held his breath and had to keep his eyes closed because of the smoke when he climbed in the bedroom window. At this stage the flames were in the hallway.

“I couldn’t hear any noises from anyone, just the noise of the fire. I knew Sylvia was by the door, I felt Sylvia’s leg, but I couldn’t move her. I tried to lift Thomas but I couldn’t.”

Over the first two days of the inquest there was conflicting evidence from family members and council executives and contractors about whether there was electrical work on Thomas Connors’ unit on 9 October 2015, the day before the fire.

A number of family members said they had either been told by Thomas about workers at his home or had seen people doing work at his home that day.

Yesterday Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s director of housing and community Tom McHugh told the coroner that there is no evidence from caretakers, electrical contractors or invoices of any service work being carried out that day.

When questioned by the council’s legal representation about why they had never mentioned this electrical work to gardaí in their statements, family members said they gardaí did not ask them about whether any work had been done in the days before the fire.

On the first day of the inquest, Garda Detective Inspector Martin Creighton told the jury that the probable cause of the fire was determined to be an electric cooker in the kitchen of the Connors home which had a chip pan on it.

He said the pan was on a hot plate which was on full power.

The inquest continues this afternoon.