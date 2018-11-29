Man (34) due in court over fatal Monaghan crash

A MAN IS due in court this today charged in relation to a two-car collision in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan on Tuesday night.

Stephen Marron (47) was killed when the Skoda Octavia he was sitting was struck by a silver Audi on Main Street in the Co. Monaghan town.

Garda Michael Devlin (31) was injured in the incident but has been released from hospital and is being cared for by his family. Garda Devlin had been dragged along by the Audi as he was attempting to speak to the individual driving it.

Gardaí had been keen to speak to a woman who was one of one of the first on the scene and had helped Garda Devlin following the incident. They made contact with her after a direct appeal was made this morning.

The funeral of Stephen Marron – who was a well-known member of the Castleblaney community – is due to take place on Saturday morning.

The parish priest of Muckno Canon Shane McCaughey said in statement that his loss will be felt by the entire community.

With reporting from Ronan Duffy