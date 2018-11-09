Cat climbed into car engine in Dublin and ended up in Offaly

THE DSPCA IS looking to locate the owner of a young cat who climbed into the engine of a car at Dundrum Business Park near Bird Avenue on Wednesday, and ended up in Offaly.

The cat in question. Source: DSPCA

The cat, who is about six months of age, is being returned to Dublin this weekend and will be in the care of the DSPCA.

The cat has not yet been checked for a microchip but, in the meantime, if anyone believes this is their cat they should contact the DSPCA via lost@dspca.ie or by calling into the organisation’s shelter in Rathfarnham on Saturday or Sunday.