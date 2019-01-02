This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Firefighters rescue cattle from slurry tank on Tyrone farm

Farm animals in distress can pose a serious risk to anyone trying to rescue them.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 6,216 Views 5 Comments
Image: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service
Image: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

FIREFIGHTERS IN NORTHERN Ireland have rescued three cows that fell into a slurry pit on a farm in Co Tyrone.

The alarm was raised at the property in Dromore shortly after 8 on Friday morning and the fire brigade recently shared photos from the operation.

A Large Animal Rescue Team and a Specialist Rescue Team attended the incident along with appliances from Dromore, Fintona and Irvinestown Fire Stations.

Rescuers wore breathing apparatus and used rescue lines to pull the animals free from the pit. Monitors were used throughout the operation to continually monitor gas levels from the slurry. 

The three cows were safely out of the pit within 90 minutes of the rescue bid being launched. All the animals are well and nobody suffered any injuries during the incident.

slurry-2 Source: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

The fire brigade warned that farm animals in distress can pose a serious risk to the farmer or anyone else attempting to rescue them.

“Slurry incidents in particular pose their own serious risks given the dangerous gases that can be present in slurry. We would advise farmers not to attempt to rescue animals in these situations and to call 999 for assistance,” it said.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
