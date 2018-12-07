Cavan councillor quits Fianna Fáil to join Peadar Tóibín's new party

A CAVAN FIANNA Fáil councillor has left the party to join former Sinn Féin TD Peader Tóibín’s planned new political party.

Cavan councillor Sarah O’Reilly announced in a statement that she was leaving Fianna Fáil as the party she joined 10 years ago no longer exists.

“Its with great sadness that I announce my resignation today. I joined Fianna Fáil nearly 10 years ago as I sought to help make a difference for the people of County Cavan. Cavan has long been neglected in terms of infrastructure, jobs and investment,” O’Reilly said in her statement.

“It has become clear to me that the Fianna Fáil that I joined no longer exists. There is a serious disconnect between Fianna Fáil members on the ground and the leadership of the party.

Mícheál Martin and a number of senior Fianna Fáil TDs are now articulating views that are unrecognisable to grassroot members.

She will join the new political party being set up by Meath TD Peadar Tóibín, who resigned from Sinn Féin last month after he clashed with party leadership over his stance on abortion.

“I will ask all those in Cavan who seek Irish unity, economic justice and protection of the most vulnerable to join with me in challenging the growing group think in our country,” she said.

Tóibín campaigned for a No vote in the referendum, which put him at odds with the stance of the party. He was suspended for voting against the abortion legislation in the Dáil in October, and subsequently left.

Since then, he’s been holding meetings geared toward starting a new political party.

“Fáilte Mór to our newest Councillor,” Tóibín tweeted today.

Yesterday Cllr Sarah O’Reilly was a Fianna Fáil Cllr for Cavan. Today she is a member of the new All Ireland Movement for Change.

O’Reilly was first co-opted on Cavan County Council in 2016 to replace Niamh Smyth, who was elected to the Dáil. She represents the Bailieborough/ Cootehill area on the council.