This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government announces tribunal to deal with CervicalCheck claims

Justice Mary Irvine will chair of the tribunal.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 18,397 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4405068
A court cases taken by Vicky Phelan unearthed the CervicaCheck scandal.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A court cases taken by Vicky Phelan unearthed the CervicaCheck scandal.
A court cases taken by Vicky Phelan unearthed the CervicaCheck scandal.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Updated 48 minutes ago

THE GOVERNMENT IS to establish an independent statutory tribunal to deal with claims arising from the CervicalCheck scandal. 

The tribunal was announced this afternoon by Health Minister Simon Harris who said preparatory work would begin as soon as possible ahead of the establishment of the tribunal later in 2019.

The Department of Health said that the hearings would be heard in private and is to be established as a way of providing an alternative system for dealing with cases arising from CervicalCheck. 

The Cabinet has approved Ms Justice Mary Irvine as chair of the tribunal.

The establishment of the tribunal was one of the recommendations made by Justice Charles Meenan in a report into the appropriate response to the scandal. 

One of the recommendations was that a tribunal be established to so that claims could be resolved outside the court process. 

Meehan noted in his report that no matter what alternative system is proposed that legislation would be required. 

The report advised that the chair would be the sole member of the tribunal and would have the power to apportion liability, award damages and make orders for legal costs.

Participation in the tribunal is voluntary for all parties but it will have the power to order discovery, inspection and the attendance of witnesses. 

Meehan also advised that determinations made by the tribunal could be appealed to the High Court by way of a complete re-hearing. 

The department has confirmed this evening that this would be the case and said that such a re-hearing would also be held in private. 

The department has noted that the issue of liability is not straightforward to determine in CervicalCheck cases and that Judge Meehan a redress scheme based on “no fault” liability is not appropriate.

“The proposed tribunal must take into account the respective liability in each case, each person’s constitutional right of access to the courts and the constitutional right of the parties involved to fair procedures,” the department states. 

If liability is not contested in certain cases, they are to be fast-tracked by the tribunal.

Announcing the process, Minister Harris said it does not restrict the right of women and their family to give evidence in public in the High Court. 

“The tribunal will allow women to progress their cases in a timely and sensitive, less adversarial manner, while equally respecting the constitutional entitlement of all parties to a fair hearing,” the minister said. 

Harris is also understood to have written to the women involved to brief them in advance of the plans.

The minister also confirmed that he is to examine the early establishment of a non-statutory scheme to provide ex-gratia payments for the women affected by the non-disclosure of the CervicalCheck audit.

- With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    47,414  15
    2
    		Roscommon eviction family say they're 'disappointed' in Varadkar's Dáil comments
    40,526  92
    3
    		Poll: Do you support nurses and midwives in their vote for all-out strike action?
    34,628  90
    Fora
    1
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    418  0
    2
    		Ryanair has been ordered to compensate Irish passengers for strike-hit cancellations
    164  0
    3
    		A huge Westmeath whiskey maturation project has the all-clear after a council rejection
    123  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    43,609  30
    2
    		Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    36,817  40
    3
    		Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager
    29,908  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham say they're not getting married because they're 'not a showmance'
    7,458  0
    2
    		Explaining a CV gap, the etiquette to refusing a date, and getting too comfortable being single - it's Dear Fifi
    4,511  0
    3
    		Poll: Did Gary Lightbody's conversation about alcohol strike a chord with you?
    3,957  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Former 'singing' priest jailed for 3½ years for indecent assault
    Former 'singing' priest jailed for 3½ years for indecent assault
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    GARDAí
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    DUBLIN
    'It's my home. I can say it however many times I like': Teenager homeless for over two years housed before Christmas
    'It's my home. I can say it however many times I like': Teenager homeless for over two years housed before Christmas
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than €1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie