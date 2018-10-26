Channel 4 has been insulting Piers Morgan on Twitter to raise funds for cancer research

Source: Channel 4/Screenshot

IF YOU’VE BEEN on Twitter today (and deftly avoiding #Áras18), then you’re probably wondering what’s been going on with Channel 4′s account.

The UK TV channel has been tweeting abuse at celebrities, including Piers Morgan. The English television presenter and columnist was told to “go fuck himself” and called a tosser, a wanker, and a bastard.

Dear @PiersMorgan. Unfortunately our lawyers wouldn't allow us to say you're the single biggest wanker in the history of human civilisation. But you're in the top 1. #SU2CRewards — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 26, 2018 Source: Channel 4 /Twitter

Unsurprisingly, the account later revealed that it was insulting people to encourage them to donate money to cancer research and testings.

“If your life was a library book, it would have no borrowing dates stamped in the front,” it told one Twitter user.

The Twitter handle also asked people’s bosses for a raise, and asked people out on behalf of those who donated a certain amount of money.

Hey @PaoloNutini. It’s time to get your new shoes on and take @abifoxhall out for dinner. She has on a HUGE crush on you…

There’s a sliding scale of offers depending on what you donated (although the campaign is over, and they’re no longer insulting people on Twitter, you can still donate here).

£5 gets a Twitter follow, an honest opinion of your avatar or a nice message about your mum (aww)

£10 prompts a creative insult, your Twitter crush is asked out on your behalf, or write you a poem

For £20 they’ll retweet you, rate your meals or ask your boss to give you a raise

£50 and you’ll get a cartoon drawn of your avatar, TWitter shade at a TV rival, or – Piers Morgan gets insulted on Twitter. Clearly a few people chose this option..

At £100, Channel 4 will get George Clarke to rate a picture of your space, or send you a dick pic (no, really)

£250 and you get to pitch your own show and get feedback from a commissioner.

You can find out more about Stand Up 2 Cancer here.

It seems to have been well-received.

Social media has reached a certain level – just saw this tweet from @Channel4 sent to @piersmorgan and I couldn’t decide whether their security had been compromised or if they were being the voice of the people. Then I read it was for @StandUp2C and made a donation!

And for the record, Piers Morgan was also in on the gag, with the station praising him as a “good sport”.