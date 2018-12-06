Channel 4 to host televised Brexit debate ahead of crucial vote on EU withdrawal agreement

CHANNEL 4 WILL host a televised Brexit debate two days before the House of Commons votes on Theresa May’s crucial EU Withdrawal Agreement, the broadcaster has announced.

‘The Real Brexit Debate’ will take place on Sunday 9 December at 7pm, and will be a live, hour-long programme that will see four high-profile politicians argue about Brexit.

The guests will argue about four different issues dividing the House of Commons: the Withdrawal Agreement, a softer Brexit, a harder Brexit and whether the UK should remain in the EU.

The format of the debate will see each panellist give an overview of their position followed by the debate, and a summary from each to close.

It will be chaired by Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy before a selected audience of 100 people who hold diverse opinions on Brexit.

The announcement comes two days after the BBC cancelled another debate between Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after Labour objected to the format.

Channel 4′s director of programmes Ian Katz said that it was a “great shame” that the two leaders refused to take part in a televised debate reflects all positions on the issue.

The House of Commons will vote on May’s withdrawal agreement on Tuesday, 11 December.