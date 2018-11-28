Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women

A MAN APPEARED in court today charged in relation to an alleged seven-year-long campaign of online harassment against a number of women.

The man was charged with number of counts of harassment contrary to Section 10 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 at Kevin Street Garda Station and was brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court.

He was remanded for eight weeks from today while a book of evidence is prepared.

The charges were brought following an intensive 18-month long investigation conducted by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau’s Cyber Investigations Unit.

Following extensive inquiries carried out by the investigation team, the accused was identified and a search and arrest operation ensued.

It is alleged that during this period the accused persisted in communicating with the victims through electronic means.

On 23 May of this year, the man was questioned in relation to the offences alleged and later released without charge pending submission of a file to the DPP.

