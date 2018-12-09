This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€5m fund means charities can claim VAT relief for the first time from January

Under the scheme, charities will receive a refund of their VAT costs based on the level of non-public funding they receive.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 6:00 AM
27 minutes ago 208 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4383632
Image: Shutterstock/mariakraynova
Image: Shutterstock/mariakraynova

THE GOVERNMENT HAS confirmed that there will be a new tax relief scheme made available to charities who want to apply for exemptions.

It means that charities who apply for the exemption could pay less tax, which would lead to more money raised by charities through fundraising going to those causes.

Responding to a question from Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said:

“I am advised that the Revenue Commissioners have developed systems to enable charities submit claims and to support processing and payment of claims. The facility to make claims under the scheme will be available on ROS from January 2019.”

The fund would mean that charities will receive a refund of their VAT costs based on the level of non-public funding they receive.

The scheme will see the compensation paid one year in arrears, so the VAT costs that charities have incurred in 2018 are applicable.

Donohoe said that charities would be entitled to a refund of a proportion of their VAT costs based on the level of non-public funding they receive.

For example, where a charity’s gross income for 2018 involves 30% funding from State/EU/international organisations and 70% from privately sourced income, they can claim 70% of their VAT input costs for the year.
Where the total amount of claims in a year exceeds the capped amount, charities will be paid on a pro rata basis, i.e. where the total value of claims is double the capped pool amount, each charity will receive 50% of their claim.

The Revenue Commissioners are expected to issue detailed guidance about the operation of the scheme once the Ministerial Order giving effect to the scheme is signed into law later this month. 

“Fianna Fáil has been calling for the establishment of a VAT compensation scheme for charities for quite some time,” McGrath said, “and was to the fore in securing the inclusion of the scheme in the Budget over a year ago.”

“While the €5m fund available for VAT refunds is modest, it represents an important start and Fianna Fáil would support the expansion of this scheme in the years ahead.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Phil Hogan: If Priti Patel wants to starve the British people, this is how to go about it
    47,666  101
    2
    		For the first time - prosecutors have connected Trump to a federal crime
    33,584  119
    3
    		Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    31,292  154
    Fora
    1
    		How a well-designed workspace will help you attract (and keep) valuable staff
    111  0
    2
    		Industrial lights are really dull - and that's given birth to a whole new industry
    21  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bath v Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    49,052  23
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea vs Man City, Premier League
    39,160  24
    3
    		Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    31,103  73
    DailyEdge
    1
    		David Walliams was completely baffled when the Late Late audience received a loaf of bread as a prize
    32,390  3
    2
    		Last night a Cork man on Graham Norton's red chair told a mortifying story about waxing his foot
    17,605  0
    3
    		How do Aldi's new dupes compare to the original cult products? We tried 3 of them out
    14,181  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    DUBLIN
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the €17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    LEINSTER
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    'We have to take safety seriously' - Bath apologise for confiscating Leinster flags
    IRELAND
    Ireland in a Snapshot: Shooting a music video in the Wicklow woods
    Ireland in a Snapshot: Shooting a music video in the Wicklow woods
    Banners, tickets and more - John Delaney holds 'clear-the-air' talks with Irish supporter groups
    Tory MP suggests using possible 'no-deal' food shortages to force Ireland to drop the backstop

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie