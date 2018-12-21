This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
French prosecutors want 14 tried over Charlie Hebdo attacks

It will be up to anti-terrorist judges to decide whether all 14 are tried.

By AFP Friday 21 Dec 2018, 10:31 PM
Image: ABACA
Image: ABACA

FRENCH PROSECUTORS ARE calling for 14 people to be tried in connection with the January 2015 jihadist attacks including the massacre at satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, judicial sources have said today.

It will be up to anti-terrorist judges to decide whether all 14 are tried.

The decision comes nearly four years after brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi and Amedy Coulibaly killed 12 people at the offices of Charlie Hebdo on 7 January 2015.

The next day a policewoman was killed just outside Paris, while another gunman took hostages at a Jewish supermarket, four of whom were killed.

All the attackers were killed in separate shootouts with police.

Authorities said the attackers had claimed allegiance to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State militant group.

Those likely to face trial are accused of “complicity” in assisting the attackers, including providing them with weapons.

Another man, French national Peter Cherif, an associate of the Kouachi brothers, was arrested in Djibouti on December 16, French officials said today.

The Djibouti presidency confirmed the arrest, describing Cherif, 36, as “a suspected international terrorist”.

Cherif was expected to be extradited from Djibouti. He has not yet been indicted in connection with the Charlie Hebdo attack. 

