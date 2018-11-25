This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russia launches airstrikes on Syrian rebels after suspected chlorine attack

A rebel alliance denied they were behind the attack.

By AFP Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,638 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4359240
Medical staff treating a boy following a suspected chemical attack on his town of al-Khalidiya, in Aleppo.
Image: SANA via AP/Press Association Images
Medical staff treating a boy following a suspected chemical attack on his town of al-Khalidiya, in Aleppo.
Medical staff treating a boy following a suspected chemical attack on his town of al-Khalidiya, in Aleppo.
Image: SANA via AP/Press Association Images

RUSSIA HAS LAUNCHED airstrikes on Syrian rebels it accused of carrying out a chlorine attack.

“Airstrikes were carried out by Russian air force planes,” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in comments reported by TASS state news agency.

“As a result of the strikes, all of the rebel fighter targets were destroyed,” he added. 

The airstrikes hit the edges of Syria’s last major rebel stronghold west of Aleppo today, a day after an alleged toxic attack on the regime-held city.

They were the first to hit the area since Moscow and rebel-backer Turkey agreed to set up a demilitarised area around Idlib in September to prevent a massive regime attack to retake the area.

The attack came after Russia accused Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an alliance led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, of carrying out yesterday’s chemical attack on Aleppo city.

Konashenkov said “terrorist groups” in an area of the buffer zone held by HTS fired shells filled with chlorine on a residential area of the city.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack left around 100 people struggling to breathe, though more than half had been discharged from hospital by this morning.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported “107 cases of breathing difficulties”. A rebel alliance denied any involvement, but HTS did not immediately issue a statement.

Islamic State 

Counter-attacks by the Islamic State group killed at least 47 US-backed fighters over two days as the jihadists struck from their embattled holdout in eastern Syria, the Observatory said yesterday. 

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Kurdish-led alliance supported by a US-led coalition is battling to expel the jihadists from a pocket in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor on the Iraqi border.

The Observatory said the jihadists launched “three separate assaults” yesterday. 

September deal 

The 17 September deal was intended to protect three million inhabitants in the Idlib region, more than half of which is held by HTS.

But its implementation has stalled after jihadists including HTS failed to withdraw from the planned buffer zone by a mid-October deadline.

Syria’s regime has insisted that the buffer zone deal is temporary and that Idlib will eventually revert to government control.

Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    74,012  0
    2
    		Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport
    55,610  12
    3
    		How many people believe underwear should not be discussed in a rape case? It's the week in numbers
    41,502  54
    Fora
    1
    		'A lot of sectors are in the doldrums': Why farms are being told to chase the tourist dollar
    113  0
    2
    		How chatbots can sooth stressed-out, angry customers during the busy shopping season
    83  0
    3
    		'If Dublin were a car, it'd be running on four bald tyres with no spare in the boot'
    11  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    86,917  45
    2
    		Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    41,513  99
    3
    		'Your health is more important than a game of football at the end of the day' - forced to retire at 20
    39,062  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Who Sang It: Girls Aloud or Sugababes?
    3,857  1
    2
    		Why I owe it to my nine-year-old self to see the Spice Girls in Croker
    2,648  3
    3
    		Beauty Q: How much do you typically spend on shampoo?
    2,566  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    DRUGS
    Man charged after cannabis worth â¬600,000 seized in Louth
    Man charged after cannabis worth €600,000 seized in Louth
    Would you pay more for ethically sourced cocaine?
    Cannabis worth €600,000 seized in crackdown on crime on Louth
    GARDAí
    Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    80-year-old man dies after road collision in Wexford
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie