This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chicago hospital gunman had been kicked out of firefighting academy

Four people were shot dead during a shooting at a Chicago hospital yesterday.

By Associated Press Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 10:08 PM
27 minutes ago 1,920 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4351049
Law enforcement officials near Mercy Hospital
Image: Zbigniew Bzdak via AP
Law enforcement officials near Mercy Hospital
Law enforcement officials near Mercy Hospital
Image: Zbigniew Bzdak via AP

A MAN WHO fatally shot his ex-fiancee outside a Chicago hospital before killing two people inside the building was once kicked out of the city’s firefighting academy after threatening a female cadet, officials have said.

Juan Lopez, who died following the shooting yesterday at Mercy Hospital, was also the subject of a protection order request filed four years ago, and he legally purchased several guns in recent years, police said.

It was unclear whether Lopez shot himself or was fatally shot by police.

Four years ago, fire department officials learned of the threats to the cadet and told Lopez that he would be disciplined. He was dismissed after he went AWOL, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Merritt did not have any details of the past threats. But they were made the same year a woman sought an order of protection against Lopez because he was incessantly texting her. Police said they have not determined if the woman was granted an order of protection. Lopez was not criminally charged.

Shootings

Yesterday, Lopez’s first victim was Dr Tamara O’Neal, to whom he had been engaged. O’Neal had recently called off their engagement, and Lopez confronted her about returning the engagement ring, police said.

After shooting the emergency room doctor near a hospital parking lot, the gunman ran into the medical centre, where he continued firing. The gunshots killed a police officer and a pharmacy resident, authorities said.

Lopez had a permit to possess a concealed firearm, but it was unclear if officials knew about the 2014 complaint when the permit was granted, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Lopez had legally purchased four guns in the last five years and worked for the Chicago Housing Authority, Guglielmi said.

Chicago Hospital Shots Fired Chicago Police work the scene after a gunman opened fire at Mercy Hospital Source: David Banks via AP

Investigators identified the other shooting victims as Dayna Less (25), who worked in the hospital’s pharmacy and had recently graduated from Purdue University, and Officer Samuel Jimenez (28), who joined the department in February 2017 and had recently completed his probationary period. Police said he was a married father of three children.

“This officer, all of those officers, are heroes. They saved a lot of lives because we just don’t know how much damage he was prepared to do,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said last night outside another hospital, just minutes after leaving the slain officer’s family.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, fighting back tears, said the victims were “all going about their day, all doing what they loved.” 

This just tears at the soul of our city. It is the face and a consequence of evil.

‘Stood over her and shot’

Lopez (32) and O’Neal had been arguing in the hospital parking lot. When one of O’Neal’s friends tried to intervene, “the offender lifted up his shirt and displayed a handgun,” Johnson said.

The friend ran into the hospital to call for help, and the gunfire began seconds later. After O’Neal fell to the ground, Lopez “stood over her and shot her three more times,” a witness named James Gray told reporters.

When officers arrived, the suspect fired at their squad car then ran inside the hospital. The police gave chase.

Inside the medical centre, Lopez exchanged fire with officers and “shot a poor woman who just came off the elevator” before he was killed, Johnson said, referring to Less.

Rahm Emanuel, Eddie Johnson Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson during yesterday's press conference Source: Chris Walker via AP

Jennifer Eldridge was working in a hospital pharmacy when she heard three or four shots that seemed to come from outside. Within seconds, she barricaded the door, as called for in the building’s active shooter drills. Then there were six or seven more shots that sounded much closer, just outside the door.

“I could tell he was now inside the lobby. There was screaming,” she recalled.

The door jiggled, which Eldridge believed was the shooter trying to get in. Some 15 minutes later, she estimated, a SWAT team officer knocked at the door, came inside and led her away. She looked down and saw blood on the floor but no bodies.

“It may have been 15 minutes, but it seemed like an eternity,” she said.

Maria Correa hid under a desk, clutching her 4-month-old son Angel, while the violence unfolded. Correa was in the waiting area of the hospital for her mother-in-law’s doctor appointment when a hospital employee told them to lock themselves in offices.

She lost track of how many shots she heard while under the desk trying to protect her son for 10 to 15 minutes.

“They were the worst minutes of our lives,” Correa said.

The death of Jimenez comes nine months after another member of the Chicago Police Department, Cmdr Paul Bauer, was fatally shot while pursuing a suspect in the Loop business district.

Mercy has a rich history as the city’s first chartered hospital. It began in 1852, when the Sisters of Mercy religious group converted a rooming house. During the Civil War, the hospital treated both Union soldiers and Confederate prisoners of war, according to its website.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Consequences were inevitable': DUP flexes muscles and votes against Tories in Brexit row
    46,603  89
    2
    		'Which one of us was the free rape?': Rape survivor criticises concurrent sentencing
    45,969  27
    3
    		Colorado man avoids death penalty for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters
    43,492  26
    Fora
    1
    		Haunted by its illicit past, poitín is getting a promo overhaul to ensure its future
    322  0
    2
    		Cork beehive tech startup ApisProtect has snagged €1.5m to plot its Californian push
    182  0
    3
    		Irish chefs will be asked to be more 'positive' with staff to dispel the Gordon Ramsay image
    103  0
    The42
    1
    		Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    40,231  61
    2
    		Setback for Marmion as Ireland scrum-half ruled out for three months due to injury
    30,539  56
    3
    		2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    30,264  87
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle was told to dress "less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal"...it's The Dredge
    8,830  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'overeating' post deserved its backlash?
    6,750  4
    3
    		Here's why an Instagram exchange between Ruby Rose and her ex-girlfriend is making headlines
    5,085  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    NI report suggests banning public from rape trials and showing juries videos about stereotyping
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    IRELAND
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie