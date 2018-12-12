This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Youths who identify as sexual minorities more vulnerable to depression from age 10

Findings suggest that sexual minority youths and are four times more likely to report recent self-harm at ages 16 and 21 years than their heterosexual peers.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 6:30 AM
57 minutes ago 1,801 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4388050
Image: Shutterstock/Kingcraft
Image: Shutterstock/Kingcraft

DEPRESSIVE SYMPTOMS ARE more common among young people who identify as sexual minorities than heterosexual youths, even from the age of 10, according to new research.

An observational study of 5,000 young people from 10 to 1 years of age in the UK, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal, found youths in these groups consistently experience more symptoms of depression and report more self harm than heterosexual youths.

This is the case through their school years and into early adulthood.

Previous research found that annually between 2001 and 2014, on average across 10- to 19-year-olds in the UK, around 37 per 10,000 girls and 12 per 10,000 boys were treated for self-harm.

The findings suggest that sexual minority youths are four times more likely to report recent self-harm at ages 16 and 21 years than their heterosexual peers, and are at higher risk of depressive symptoms from as young as 10 years old.

“It is very concerning that despite changes in public perceptions and attitudes, sexual-minority youth remain at increased risk of long-term mental health problems,” said Dr Gemma Lewis from University College London, UK, who led the research.

Our findings underscore the importance of mental health problems before conscious self-identification and labelling of sexual-minority orientation. It is imperative that we find new ways to reach these adolescents and that they are able to access high-quality support services from a young age.

There is little research that has looked at when increased risk for these mental-health problems emerges and how it develops over time.

Lewis said the lack of sexual minority role models and “unquestioning acceptance of rigid concepts of gendered behaviour” should be challenged in schools and society at large.

“We also need to ensure that doctors and those working in mental health are aware of this inequality and recognise the needs of sexual minorities,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    84,885  0
    2
    		Strasbourg shooting: Two dead and 12 injured at Christmas market as suspect remains at large
    84,496  134
    3
    		Poll: Should drivers who can't produce their licence after being pulled over face fines?
    57,527  182
    Fora
    1
    		Galway medtech firm WhiteSwell has secured $30m for its heart failure treatment device
    137  0
    2
    		After five years and more than €6m, Nephin Whiskey will finally start production
    137  0
    3
    		A junior minister tried citing a 25-year-old policy to spare tourism firms some pain from VAT hikes
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		'All I could see was hankies. I was crying, crying, crying. I had to f**k the thing away'
    46,115  1
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    37,054  49
    3
    		Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    22,018  57
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Harry Redknapp is under fire for comments he made about Emily Atack's appearance ...it's The Dredge
    30,709  0
    2
    		Chris O'Dowd gave an impromptu ukulele performance with schoolkids in Dublin Airport today
    7,122  0
    3
    		Are we really surprised that Nicki Minaj is now dating a convicted sex offender?
    6,885  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Convicted paedophile sentenced to life in prison for double murder of 9 year-old girls in 1986
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath
    Four men arrested over vintage car sales where elderly people were targeted
    Man in critical condition after four-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    EU
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Coveney says there's 'a lot of pushing and shoving' going on in relation to Brexit, but the EU has Ireland's back
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie