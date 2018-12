EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been injured in an attack at a house in the early hours of the morning in Roscommon.

Gardaí are investigating the attack which took place at around 5.30am this morning at a house in Falsk.

Three of the people injured during the incident required hospital treatment.

A number of vehicles were set on fire and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

Gardaí confirmed the property where the attack occurred had been recently repossessed.