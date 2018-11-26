Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID a missing three-year-old boy has been found safe and well and a man has been arrested, after earlier issuing a child rescue Ireland (CRI) alert.

Jake Jordan had been missing from his Wexford home overnight.

Gardaí had said the boy was taken by his father – 30-year-old Patrick Somers – following an incident at the child’s home at Saint Mary’s Villas in Bunclody, Co Wexford.

The pair were last seen when they left this location at approximately 1.15am this morning.

“An Garda Síochána believe there is an immediate and serious risk to the health and welfare of Jake Jordan and have launched a CRI alert,” a statement said.

Such alerts are issued when “there is a reasonable belief that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of a child”.

These alerts are also rarely used, and Superintendent Liam Geraghty told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that this is just the seventh time a CRI had been issued.

People who saw them had been urged not to approach the car or Somers if they see them and contact the gardaí instead.