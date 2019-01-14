55 men arrested in England in historical child sex abuse investigation

POLICE IN THE UK have arrested 55 men over child sex abuse allegations dating between 2002 and 2009.

West Yorkshire Police today said that the individuals were arrested from addresses at Dewsbury, Batley and Bradford over the last few months.

All 55 have been interviewed and released under investigation.

The investigation comes after allegations made by seven women of sexual abuse committed against them as children, predominantly in the Dewsbury and Batley area between 2002 and 2009.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” detective inspector Ian Thornes said.

“We have teams of specialists safeguarding units across each district in West Yorkshire, which include police officers dedicated to dealing with both current and non-recent child abuse and child sexual exploitation,” he said.

Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation. We work closely with local authorities, other organisations and charities to support victims, bring the perpetrators to justice and make our communities safer.

Thornes urged anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police.

“Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”