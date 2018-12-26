This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sometimes they're just lonely and want a chat': What it means to volunteer at Childline

Childline saw it’s seventh millionth phone call earlier this year – we sat down with some volunteers to see what Childline means to them.

By Andrew Roberts Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 9:00 AM
10 minutes ago 281 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4396516

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

THROUGHOUT THE year, Childline volunteers will receive 1,000 contacts every day – including Christmas Day.

Yesterday the service received more than 1,200 contacts from children and young people who needed someone to talk to. 

Many of those calling in might be feeling anxious, worried, scared or as volunteer David Stokes says because they are “just lonely and just want to ring and have a chat with somebody”.

For the last four years, since retiring from a career in business, David has been volunteering with the phone service for Childline and says the only thing he regrets is not coming to it sooner.

Children don’t have a voice and they need somebody to speak up for them.

Eric O’Byrne operates the text and online chat services and has been volunteering for two years at Childline and says bullying in the online space is something that is frequently spoken about, as well as thoughts around suicide. 

“That’s just an indication I think,” he says, “of the state of the mental health situation in the country at the moment.”

He adds that being able to talk about these things is what helps gets us through them.

“We don’t judge anyone,” he says. “We’re simply here to listen.”

If interested in volunteering for Childline, you can contact the ISPCC Head Office at 01 234 2000 or their website here.

Childline is a listening service for all young people under 18 years old. It’s open 24/7 on 1800 66 66 66. If you’d prefer to text instead, text TALK to 50101, our Teentext service, or text BULLY to 50101 to reach the bullying support service. The text lines are open 10am-4am every day.

All these services are completely free and anonymous. They’re non-judgemental, and you can talk about anything at all – you don’t need to have a “serious problem” to get in touch; they are there to listen to whatever is on your mind.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Watch: Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at the age of seven is 'marginal'
    67,521  70
    2
    		RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'
    60,480  64
    3
    		Fire services extinguish Christmas morning blaze at Kilkenny hotel
    50,985  11
    Fora
    1
    		'It's all about the customer experience - the day you take that for granted, you're dead'
    32  0
    The42
    1
    		'Our pre-seasons were brutal. I’ve never gone through anything like it in my life'
    28,217  2
    2
    		'My chance to play in the Premier League was probably taken away from me... I have to move on from that'
    24,407  2
    3
    		'I can't let him win an Olympic medal and I don't...that would just be really awful'
    21,836  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at the scandalous Amanda Byram-hosted reality show, The Swan
    5,042  1
    2
    		A look back at 54 of 2018's most popular memes, in order of month
    3,539  1
    3
    		The DailyEdge.ie Big Showbiz Quiz of the Year
    3,351  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Poll: When is the best time to open Christmas presents?
    Poll: Are you going to the pub today?
    CHRISTMAS
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?
    An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    How Much Do You Know About Christmas Traditions From Around The World?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie