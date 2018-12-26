This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

China expected to overtake US as world's largest economy by 2032

Meanwhile, Brexit is due to have a negative impact on British growth next year.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 949 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409595
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured at the G20 Summit in Germany in 2017.
Image: Yao Dawei/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured at the G20 Summit in Germany in 2017.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured at the G20 Summit in Germany in 2017.
Image: Yao Dawei/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CHINA IS SET to overtake the US as the world’s largest economy by 2032, according to the 2019 edition of the World Economic League Table (Welt).

Last year the Welt predicted that China would become the largest economy in 2030 but the US is currently on track to retain the top spot for two years longer than previously expected, despite an increasing public debt burden.

The analysis has predicted that Brexit disruption will depress UK growth in 2019, helping France to overtake the UK to claim sixth place in the rankings.

As the dust settles after Brexit, the UK is expected to reclaim sixth spot from France in 2020 and even if Brexit leads to Scotland and Northern Ireland leaving the UK, the rest of the UK is still forecast to be a larger economy than France by 2026.

India is expected to move past the UK and France, probably in 2019 but, if not then, in 2020. Ireland is placed 34th next year, but expected to drop to 45th by 2033.

The Welt is produced by international economic forecasters at the London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).

The 2019 edition is Cebr’s 10th annual world economic outlook report. It tracks the size of different economies across the globe and projects changes over the next 15 years, up to 2033.

This year, “the ‘feel-good factor’ in the global economy has largely dispersed and is replaced by renewed volatility and uncertainty”, the authors note. Trade tensions have come to the fore, with the US and China imposing substantial tariffs on each other’s export sectors.

US v China 

So far, the US economy seems undeterred and 2018 has been another year of strong growth. This is in part due to the tax reform package passed in 2017, which has brought forward growth.

However, it leaves a serious budget deficit problem that is likely to balloon over time, the authors state. This means that in the case of an economic downturn, the US will have less fiscal headroom to use in order to avoid a recession.

“China, on the other hand, has had more problems as the trade conflict weighs on an economy already under strain. In 2018, China finally seemed to be making progress in weening its economy off the large volumes of debt that had been used to prop up growth after the financial crisis,” the authors note.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will impose tariffs on ever large volumes of Chinese goods. At the time of writing, the US had subjected US$200 billion (about €175 billion) worth of Chinese imports to a 10% tariff. China retaliated by levying tariffs on US$60 billion (€52.5 billion) worth of US imports, representing almost all of America’s exports to China.

“The trade war has impacted the Chinese manufacturing sector and the economy has slowed sharply. This is best seen in the data for exports to China from its trading partners – Australia’s exports to China, which grew by 21.8% in 2017, plateaued around the same level from April to August 2018,” the authors state. 

Brexit 

“The outcome of the Brexit negotiations still remains uncertain and all three possibilities (leaving without a deal, a soft Brexit or not leaving at all) seem possible,” the report’s authors note.

While a no-deal Brexit would do the most economic damage in the short-term, we expect the UK economy to suffer some disruption in 2019 in any case due to lower inward and business investment.

“This will give France (as well as India) the chance to overtake the UK in the ranking for 2019. But France has not really come to terms with reducing its bloated public sector and resulting high taxes.”

Other key findings in the 2019 Welt are as follows: 

  • South Korea is set to become one of the top 10 largest economies by 2026 
  • Italy is forecast to drop out of the 10 largest economies by 2026 and fall to 13th in 2033
  • Mexico is forecast to overtake Spain to become the largest Spanish-speaking economy in 2031
  • Bangladesh is due to enter the top 25 largest economies, rising from 41st in 2019 to 24th in 2032
  • Pakistan is expected to enter the top 30 largest economies, rising from 44th in 2019 to 27th in 2033
  • Weakening oil prices through the 2020s will push Saudi Arabia out of the world’s 20 largest economies by 2028, eventually sinking to 23rd in the rankings by 2033

Speaking about the findings, Cebr Deputy Chairman Douglas McWilliams stated: “In 2003, the world’s five largest economies were the US, Japan and three European countries.

30 years later three out of the top five economies will be Asian (India third and Japan fourth) and only one will be European (Germany). This is one reason why, even though Brexit will be disruptive in the short-term, long-term it is unlikely to do much damage to the UK economy and might, on some assumptions, boost it.

“The Asian economies, led by China, are still poised to catch up with – and in many cases indeed overtake – Western countries. But due to weaker currencies and the slowdown in China, which looks set to worsen in 2019, the rise of the Asian economies will be delayed.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Watch: Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at the age of seven is 'marginal'
    66,869  70
    2
    		RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'
    59,117  64
    3
    		Fire services extinguish Christmas morning blaze at Kilkenny hotel
    50,334  11
    Fora
    1
    		'It's all about the customer experience - the day you take that for granted, you're dead'
    22  0
    The42
    1
    		'Our pre-seasons were brutal. I’ve never gone through anything like it in my life'
    27,486  1
    2
    		'My chance to play in the Premier League was probably taken away from me... I have to move on from that'
    24,173  2
    3
    		'I can't let him win an Olympic medal and I don't...that would just be really awful'
    21,465  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A handy (and definitive) list of the greatest Christmas ads in living memory
    15,688  24
    2
    		A look back at the scandalous Amanda Byram-hosted reality show, The Swan
    4,785  1
    3
    		Here's absolutely everything worth watching on TV this Christmas Day
    4,555  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    CHRISTMAS
    An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    How Much Do You Know About Christmas Traditions From Around The World?
    Quiz: How well do you know the film Elf?
    POLL
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Open thread: What was your favourite moment from the 2018 sporting year?
    Poll: When is the best time to open Christmas presents?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie