Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon's far side

China plans to send its Chang’e 5 probe to the moon next year.

By Associated Press Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 6:49 AM
54 minutes ago 2,425 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4421117
Photo provided by State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense shows the image of the moon lander for China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Photo provided by State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense shows the image of the moon lander for China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe
Photo provided by State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense shows the image of the moon lander for China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A CHINESE SPACECRAFT has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon in the latest achievement for the country’s growing space program.

The relatively unexplored far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is also known as the dark side.

A photo taken by the lunar explorer Chang’e 4 and published online by the official Xinhua News Agency shows a small crater and a barren surface that appears to be illuminated by a light from the probe.

Chang’e 4 had touched down on the surface at 10.26am (2.26am Irish time), the China National Space Administration said. The landing was announced by state broadcaster China Central Television at the top of its noon news broadcast.

The landing highlights China’s growing ambitions as a space power. In 2013, Chang’e 3, the predecessor craft to the current mission, made the first moon landing since the then-Soviet Union’s Luna 24 in 1976. The United States is the only other country that has carried out moon landings.

The work of Chang’e 4, which is carrying a rover, includes carrying out astronomical observations and probing the structure and mineral composition of the terrain.

“The far side of the moon is a rare quiet place that is free from interference of radio signals from Earth,” mission spokesman Yu Guobin said, according to Xinhua.

“This probe can fill the gap of low-frequency observation in radio astronomy and will provide important information for studying the origin of stars and nebula evolution.”

One challenge of operating on the far side of the moon is communicating with Earth. China launched a relay satellite in May so that Chang’e 4 can send back information.

China plans to send its Chang’e 5 probe to the moon next year and have it return to Earth with samples — the first time that will have been done since the Soviet mission in 1976.

A Long March 3B rocket carrying Chang’e 4 blasted off on 8 December from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southern China. Chang’e is the name of a Chinese goddess who, according to legend, has lived on the moon for millennia.

