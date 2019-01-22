Chris Brown in police custody following rape allegation, security officials report

SINGER CHRIS BROWN and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, French officials have confirmed.

A woman has accused Brown, along with his bodyguard and a friend, of raping her in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on Tuesday night last week, a source close to the case said on condition of anonymity.

He is also being questioned over a suspected drugs offence, the source said.

French celebrity magazine Closer broke the news today, alleging that the 24-year-old woman had met the star in a nightclub near the Champs-Elysees before agreeing to go back to his hotel suite.

Le Figaro newspaper reported earlier that Brown was in the French capital attending shows during men’s fashion week.

Brown was convicted in 2009 of beating fellow singer Rihanna, who was then his girlfriend, and was forced to miss the Grammy Awards because of her injuries.

In 2016, he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon following a standoff with Los Angeles police, after a woman said he threatened her at his home.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a fan in Washington in 2014 and was accused of violence by a woman in Las Vegas.

