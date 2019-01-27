'All of a sudden she has a mass on her left lung': Former NFL player Chris Draft on losing his wife to lung cancer

CHRIS DRAFT’S WIFE was 37 years old when she went to her doctors about a shortness of breath and ended up being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“37 years old, amazing shape and all of a sudden she has a mass on her left lung,” the former NFL player says.

His wife Keasha passed in 2011, but not before they set up the Team Draft Initiative that hopes to change the face of lung cancer and fight for survivors.

Draft was in Dublin to help promote the Irish Cancer Society’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month which is taking place throughout January.

The Irish Cancer Society provides information, support and advice to patients and their loved ones on all aspects of the cancer journey.

Call the Cancer Nurseline on 1800 200 700 or drop into one of 13 Daffodil Centres in hospitals nationwide to have any questions answered. You can also find more information, including a lung health checker and booklets on coping with cancer for patients and loved ones, on www.cancer.ie