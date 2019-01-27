This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 27 January, 2019
'All of a sudden she has a mass on her left lung': Former NFL player Chris Draft on losing his wife to lung cancer

He was speaking as part of the Irish Cancer Society’s Lung Cancer Awareness Campaign.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,657 Views No Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

CHRIS DRAFT’S WIFE was 37 years old when she went to her doctors about a shortness of breath and ended up being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“37 years old, amazing shape and all of a sudden she has a mass on her left lung,” the former NFL player says. 

His wife Keasha passed in 2011, but not before they set up the Team Draft Initiative that hopes to change the face of lung cancer and fight for survivors. 

Draft was in Dublin to help promote the Irish Cancer Society’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month which is taking place throughout January. 

The Irish Cancer Society provides information, support and advice to patients and their loved ones on all aspects of the cancer journey.

Call the Cancer Nurseline on 1800 200 700 or drop into one of 13 Daffodil Centres in hospitals nationwide to have any questions answered. You can also find more information, including a lung health checker and booklets on coping with cancer for patients and loved ones, on www.cancer.ie

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

