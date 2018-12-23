The Christmas day weather forecast? It's actually set to be quite mild

You most likely won't need all this to keep you warm.

MET ÉIREANN HAS forecast that Christmas day will be “mild for the time of year” with afternoon temperatures set to reach 10 to 12 degrees across the country.

The day itself on Tuesday will set the tone for quite a mild, dry week with the scattered rain today set to clear as 2018 enters its final week.

Today will see early rain clear in the afternoon, before returning again in persistent fashion in the south and south-west of the country.

Highest temperatures today will range from 6 or 7 degrees in the north to 11 or 12 in the south, the forecaster said.

Temperatures could get below freezing overnight in Ulster and north Connacht with Christmas Eve set to be rather cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle at times.

Tomorrow night will be largely dry and cloudy, with temperatures not likely to dip below freezing.

Christmas day then will be mostly dry, staying mild and misty overnight.

St Stephen’s day is forecast to be largely the same with some rain in the northwest, and it won’t be until Thursday and Friday before things become a bit colder again.