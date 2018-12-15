This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's 6 Christmas-themed events on across the country this weekend

A vegan Christmas market, a Santa musical, and the 200th anniversary of Stille Nacht are just some of the events on this weekend.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,304 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4388252
Image: Shutterstock/FamVeld
Image: Shutterstock/FamVeld

WE’RE IN FULL Christmas mode at the moment – so what activities are on this weekend to indulge in the festive spirit?

We’ve put together a short list to make things a little easier for you.

Happy holiday hunting.

Kilkenny Yulefest, Saturday 15th

The Christmas Market in Kilkenny has begun and this year it’s at O’Sullivan’s Wine Centre, 16 John Street.

“With over fourteen stalls, enjoy an atmosphere of good Christmas cheer.  With tempting aromas in the air and Christmas Music on offer, browse our wonderful crafts and nibble on freshly made treats as you go,” organisers have said.

They’re open from now until 23 December from 11am until 6pm. 

Santa’s Christmas Magic, Galway, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th

The two-and-a-half interactive show includes time with Santa and his elves, singing and dancing, a treasure hunt, mulled apple punch, and photos with Santa.

The show is on at Brigit’s Garden in Galway, and the show times are 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets are €7 and children’s tickets are €4.50.

GLOW – A Cork Christmas CelebrationSaturday 15th and Sunday 16th

A giant ferris wheel and indulge in our festive market and entertainment on the Grand Parade takes over Bishop Lucey park for four weekends in December.

The ferris wheel will open each day from 12 noon to 9pm, and although you’ll need to buy a ticket to that, access to the market and park is free.

Cork Vegan Christmas Market

Another market on this weekend, this time at The Kino on Washington Street. With coffee from Badger & Dodo coffees, Franciscan Well craft beers, vegan street food vendors and Christmas gifts, you’ll have plenty to do.

You need to register for the event on Eventbrite, and it goes on from 11am until 4pm on Sunday, 16 December.

Christmas Crafts in IFHC, Dublin, Sunday 16th

There’s a fun and festive arts and craft session in the CHQ Building, Dublin 1 this Sunday Make a variety of Christmas cards and glittery decorations just in time for Christmas: an event suitable for all ages. 

Event is on from 1-2pm, and tickets are €4.

Stille Nacht in Dublin, Monday 17th

December 17

The Goethe-Institut Choir, conducted by John Dexter, is performing Parts I, III & IV of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio at 8pm in the National Concert Hall Dublin, along with settings of ‘Bogoroditse Djevo’ by Rachmaninov and Part.

As every year, they will be singing ‘Stille Nacht’ in Irish, English and German – this year helping to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the composition of this perennial favourite.

Tickets are available from €25, with concessions available.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Jo'Burger Group goes into liquidation and closes Dublin restaurants
    73,962  39
    2
    		'You called me nebulous!': Juncker explains remarks after heated exchange with Theresa May goes viral
    54,146  79
    3
    		Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    36,251  26
    Fora
    1
    		'Your business becomes part of who you are. That makes it harder to shake off criticism'
    122  0
    2
    		Losses have narrowed at fintech firm TransferMate as it goes all in on its US expansion
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    26,081  29
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    21,343  6
    3
    		Taylor and Wahlstrom safely on weight for world-title showdown at Madison Square Garden
    20,653  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So it begins: Emma Watson shared her first photo with Saoirse Ronan from the set of Little Women
    9,922  0
    2
    		Dermot Bannon said 200 people showed up to have a nose around his gaff when it went on sale
    5,545  0
    3
    		7 Christmas gifts that your mam might actually use
    4,782  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    HEALTH
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    'A genuinely historic moment': Abortion legislation passes through the Seanad
    Colds, flus and bugs: How to stay healthy and fight infections this Christmas season
    GARDAí
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Cork city
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Cork city
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint and vehicle stolen during late night attack in Drogheda
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie