Here's 6 Christmas-themed events on across the country this weekend

WE’RE IN FULL Christmas mode at the moment – so what activities are on this weekend to indulge in the festive spirit?

We’ve put together a short list to make things a little easier for you.

Happy holiday hunting.

Kilkenny Yulefest, Saturday 15th

The Christmas Market in Kilkenny has begun and this year it’s at O’Sullivan’s Wine Centre, 16 John Street.

“With over fourteen stalls, enjoy an atmosphere of good Christmas cheer. With tempting aromas in the air and Christmas Music on offer, browse our wonderful crafts and nibble on freshly made treats as you go,” organisers have said.

They’re open from now until 23 December from 11am until 6pm.

Santa’s Christmas Magic, Galway, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th

The two-and-a-half interactive show includes time with Santa and his elves, singing and dancing, a treasure hunt, mulled apple punch, and photos with Santa.

The show is on at Brigit’s Garden in Galway, and the show times are 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets are €7 and children’s tickets are €4.50.

GLOW – A Cork Christmas Celebration, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th

A giant ferris wheel and indulge in our festive market and entertainment on the Grand Parade takes over Bishop Lucey park for four weekends in December.

The ferris wheel will open each day from 12 noon to 9pm, and although you’ll need to buy a ticket to that, access to the market and park is free.

Cork Vegan Christmas Market

Another market on this weekend, this time at The Kino on Washington Street. With coffee from Badger & Dodo coffees, Franciscan Well craft beers, vegan street food vendors and Christmas gifts, you’ll have plenty to do.

You need to register for the event on Eventbrite, and it goes on from 11am until 4pm on Sunday, 16 December.

Christmas Crafts in IFHC, Dublin, Sunday 16th

There’s a fun and festive arts and craft session in the CHQ Building, Dublin 1 this Sunday Make a variety of Christmas cards and glittery decorations just in time for Christmas: an event suitable for all ages.

Event is on from 1-2pm, and tickets are €4.

Stille Nacht in Dublin, Monday 17th

The Goethe-Institut Choir, conducted by John Dexter, is performing Parts I, III & IV of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio at 8pm in the National Concert Hall Dublin, along with settings of ‘Bogoroditse Djevo’ by Rachmaninov and Part.

As every year, they will be singing ‘Stille Nacht’ in Irish, English and German – this year helping to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the composition of this perennial favourite.

Tickets are available from €25, with concessions available.