This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Christmas FM won't be playing 'Baby It's Cold Outside' this year

A radio station in Cleveland, Ohio pulled the Christmas classic from its playlist this weekend after listeners complained about the song’s lyrics.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 5:22 PM
43 minutes ago 12,989 Views 61 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4371433
A scene from 1949's Neptune's Daughter
Image: Youtube/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
A scene from 1949's Neptune's Daughter
A scene from 1949's Neptune's Daughter
Image: Youtube/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

CHRISTMAS FM HAS said that it will not play the song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ after a decision was taken last year to remove the Christmas classic from its playlist. 

The song, which has been covered by numerous artists since the original 1949 version, has come under scrutiny in recent years for its lyrics in which a man tries to persuade his female guest to stay the night and avoid bad weather. 

This weekend, a radio station in Cleveland, Ohio made headlines after it pulled the Christmas classic from its playlist following complaints from listeners. 

Christmas FM co-founder Garvan Rigby told TheJournal.ie that the song’s lyrics “are of a different era.”

The song – which was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 – was originally recorded for the 1949 film Neptune’s Daughter and went on to win a Best Original Song Oscar. 

In the song, most often performed as a duet, the male singer tries to persuade the female singer to stay and have another drink and spend the night:

“I’ve gotta get home (but baby, you’d freeze out there)

Say lend me a coat (it’s up to your knees out there).”

“Say what’s in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there),”, sung by the woman, is arguably the song’s most controversial lyric.

‘It didn’t resonate with listeners’

According to the BBC, “listeners said the song was inappropriate and at odds with the #MeToo movement.”

The #MeToo movement, which began in October 2017, has campaigned against sexual harassment and assault and started soon after the alleged sexual assault allegations were made against American film producer Harvey Weinstein. 

Glenn Anderson, a host at the Star 102 station in Cleveland, described the lyrics as “manipulative and wrong”. 

A poll on the station’s Facebook page, however, showed that a majority of those who responded did not want the song banned.

‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ has been performed by, among others, Rod Stewart and Dolly Parton as well as Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Christmas FM’s Rigby has said that “although the song has been covered many times we didn’t think this particular song resonated with our listeners, some of whom had voiced similar concerns.”

“It wasn’t a popular song with listeners so we made way for some new songs to the playlist.”

It’s not like Mariah Carey of Wham. It didn’t resonate with the listeners themselves.

Rigby has said that the station would be open to playing an updated or “more progressive” version of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, however, in the future. 

Christmas FM runs across the month of December. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: How much do you know about cows and bulls?
    41,040  28
    2
    		Frank McDonald: 'I wanted to paint a picture of Ireland in the 50s and 60s - it was a different country'
    38,374  28
    3
    		Ireland in a Snapshot: Decay at the manor - exploring Ireland's abandoned houses
    33,428  18
    Fora
    1
    		There's a lack of new hotel rooms in regional cities. Here's why investors aren't biting
    222  0
    2
    		The secret to running a smash hit Christmas ad campaign - in six steps
    14  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland drawn to face Switzerland and Denmark in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    46,990  107
    2
    		18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    36,621  22
    3
    		Ross Byrne stars as Leinster romp to victory at Rodney Parade
    34,654  127
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What is 'blackfishing' and why are some white influencers doing it to get followers?
    8,364  3
    2
    		Which Irish Celeb Chef Are You?
    2,603  8
    3
    		Here's all the Christmas movie screenings you can cosy up with this month
    2,450  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    US archdiocese to file for bankruptcy as it faces litany of lawsuits over sexual assault by priests
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seize â¬90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    DUBLIN
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    'I don't want to spend Christmas in a hotel': Family facing homelessness over inability to find new home
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    FRANCE
    'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    At least 224 people arrested and 80 injured in 'yellow vest' protests in Paris
    Explainer: Who are France's 'yellow vest' protesters and what are they looking for?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie