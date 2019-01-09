This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Need to return a Christmas gift? Here's your chance to ask an expert about it

And win a €50 One4All voucher in the process.

By Hannah Popham Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 8:30 PM
26 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4422269
Image: Shutterstock/vchal
Image: Shutterstock/vchal

HOW WAS YOUR Christmas break? Ah yeah, quiet enough? What we never really talk about to others are the purchases we made or the presents that we received that weren’t so perfect.

While you may hate to ever seem ungrateful, sometimes there is no way you’d use a gift or a less-than-ideal item that you bought ahead of Christmas. And to avoid wasting money or harming the environment, it’s always better to try to bring back an unwanted item.

So, what should you know before you do? Well, we want to hear what you’d like to know about returning presents or things you’ve bought. We’ll be putting your questions to an expert from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to ensure you’ll be able to make any Christmas returns that you need to. 

Tell us what you'd like to know.

To thank you for your time in telling us what you’d like to know, we have a €50 One4all voucher to give away – just email competitions@thejournal.ie with ‘CCPC competition’ in the subject line.

Terms and conditions: The winners of the voucher will be selected at random and contacted directly.

Have a few returns you’d like to make this month? Make sure you’re fully aware of what you’re entitled to by visiting the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s returns section before you do to ensure you’re fully up to speed.

About the author:

About the author
Hannah Popham
hannah@thejournal.ie

