Children's Christmas hoodie recalled over choking and suffocation hazard

The hoodie in question Source: CCPC

A CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS hoodie has been recalled by Next over a potential choking and suffocation hazard.

A spokesperson for the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said the girls’ zip hoodie from the ‘Want That Trend Mummy & Me’ collection poses a hazard as its pom poms may detach.

As such, they present a potential choking or suffocation hazard to young children.

Anyone who has purchased the hoodie (item number L94-504) or received it as a gift, has been asked to bring it to any Next store for a full refund or contact 01 696 8210 if they have any queries.