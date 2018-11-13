This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Toy Show, turkey and Santa Claus:This year's Christmas stamps have been unveiled

The Late Late Toy Show and Christmas dinner feature on the set of six new stamps.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 4,901 Views 7 Comments
New Christmas postage stamps from An Post.
Image: An Post
New Christmas postage stamps from An Post.
New Christmas postage stamps from An Post.
Image: An Post

NEW CHRISTMAS POSTAGE stamps featuring ‘The Late Late Toy Show’, Christmas dinner and midnight mass have been launched by An Post. 

Having received thousands of entries after a call-out to the public, An Post whittled down suggestions. 

Six themes were then chosen for the festive stamps following an online vote. 

In addition to the ‘Late Late Toy Show’ and Christmas dinner, the new stamps feature a nativity crib, meeting loved ones at the airport and a child getting ready for Santa’s arrival. 

People making their way to midnight mass on Christmas Eve is also depicted in the collection of stamps designed by Detail. Design Studio in Dublin.

0000195_christmas-stamps-2018 Source: An Post

Aileen Mooney, An Post Irish Stamps Manager, has said that “for friends and family abroad, the new stamp designs will bring with them a sense of home.

For our customers in Ireland, we want to see everyone embracing the tradition of sending Christmas cards and letters to their loved ones.

The new stamps are available in a €19 booklet and a €5 booklet from all post offices and at anpost.com

The last date for posting standard letters and parcels this year is 20 December in the Republic of Ireland and 19 December for Northern Ireland. 

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
