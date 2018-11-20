YESTERDAY IT WAS revealed that more than 207,000 shoppers from the Republic of Ireland have travelled to the North to shop over the past year.

The value of the cross-border grocery shopping has been put at €64.5 million, with alcohol by far the most popular purchase.

With Christmas approaching, people may be planning on travelling to do some shopping.

Be it abroad to buy presents or maybe the North the big Christmas shop. Today we want to find out.

Poll: Will you do any Christmas shopping outside the country?

