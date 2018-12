TODAY’S DATE, THE 8 December, is the traditional start to the Christmas shopping season.

In the past, it was the date when those who live in rural areas travelled to one of the larger cities like Dublin, Cork or Galway to start buying presents.

It was also the date when most people would start to put their festive decorations up; but, anecdotally, that activity seems to be happening earlier for more people each year.

So, have you started your Christmas shopping?