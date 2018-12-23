This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debate Room: Is East 17's Stay Another Day a Christmas song?

If you’ve got to disagree with me, don’t think I can take the pain.

By Sean Murray & Stephen McDermott Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,924 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4372671

Source: London Recordings/YouTube

CHRISTMAS OFTEN BRINGS out strong feelings among staff at TheJournal.ie HQ.

Although we generally love most things festive, sometimes tensions begin to fray and innocuous questions lead to intense debates.

Last year, we asked whether Die Hard was really a Christmas film

This year saw a similar debate, as we asked whether East 17′s 1994 number 1 ‘Stay Another Day’ really constituted a Christmas song.

We got two of the team – Seán Murray and Stephen McDermott– to give their take from both sides of the argument.

‘Of course it is’ – Sean Murray

I really don’t know why this is even a question. Of course it is.

Let’s go back to 1994. Britpop was reigning supreme. Grunge was riding high. And boybands were becoming a huge thing.

East 17 would never eclipse the popularity of Take That in the boyband stakes, but released what would become a much-loved Christmas tune on 21 November 1994 with ‘Stay Another Day’.

It remains such a popular tune that is played again and again each Christmas time to this day.

None of the below factors alone make it a Christmas song but, when you add them all together, it is clear why ‘Stay Another Day’ has been canonised as a quintessential Christmas tune.

It was the number one Christmas single in the UK, Denmark, Sweden and, of course, Ireland.

That alone doesn’t make it a Christmas song, but it’s a vital ingredient nonetheless.

It doesn’t explicitly reference Christmas, but that’s hardly a prerequisite for Christmas songs.

Dean Martin’s iconic ‘Let it Snow’ doesn’t mention Christmas. ‘Deck the Halls’? ‘The Most Wonderful Time of Year’? Even flipping ‘Jingle Bells’ doesn’t explicitly mention the word Christmas.

Are they all Christmas songs? Will we be hearing them in the run up to Christmas? Yes, and yes.

Christmas songs can also touch upon themes that we find common at Christmas time, of love, loss, loneliness and hope.

Similarly to Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’, this song focuses on a love affair gone sour.  In fact the lyrics, could almost act as a prequel to the George Michael hit tune:

Baby if you’ve got to go away, I don’t think I can take the pain. Won’t you stay another day? Oh don’t leave me alone like this. Don’t say it’s the final kiss. Won’t your stay another day?

In fact, and this is my last point, we collectively as a culture get to decide what a Christmas song is. A song can strike the right chord with people.

And when it does, it gets played. By radio DJs. By those spinning the decks on nights out. By us in our homes in the run up to Christmas.

We listen to ‘Stay Another Day’ because it’s quite a decent pop tune that came out at Christmas.

We listen to it specifically at this time of year. The lads are dressed up in big heavy jackets with fake snow falling in the video.

There’s a Christmas bell chime section at the end of the track.

It’s a Christmas song, and that’s that. Over to you, Stephen ‘the Heathen’ McDermott.

‘A marketing ploy dressed up in holly and tinsel’ – Stephen McDermott

I can see why people have been led to believe that ‘Stay Another Day’ is a Christmas song. It’s most regularly heard in December and even features on the Spotify-curated ‘Christmas Crackers’ playlist.

But it’s time to wake up and smell the stuffing: ‘Stay Another Day’ is as festive as sandals on a sun holiday, a cynical marketing ploy which saw an already banging tune dressed up in holly and tinsel.

The most Christmassy thing about it is that people have been duped into believing it’s a Christmas song in the first place.

As Sean has mentioned, ‘Stay Another Day’ was released in November, conveniently just in time for the group’s record company to cash in on the lucrative December market.

But the song isn’t actually about Christmas at all: the group’s Tony Mortimer – who wrote it – has said it’s actually about his brother’s suicide.

Look at a list of every other Christmas song ever written and you’ll notice similar themes: Christmas, festive traditions Santa, Jesus, winter activities, snow, and so on.

‘Stay Another Day’ doesn’t cover a single one of them. Should we start bending the rules and include other December number into the Christmas canon?

What about Elvis’ ‘Return to Sender’, number one in 1962? Or Eminem’s ‘Stan’, which hit top spot in 2000?

In fact, ‘Stay Another Day’ is so shamelessly not about Christmas that there are two music videos for it.

For those who haven’t seen the original, here’s the one that’s aired throughout the rest of the year:

Source: Super Eda/YouTube

I hate to break it to you, but the puffy jackets and the superimposed snow in the ‘Christmas’ video have been deceiving you all these years.

“Well what about the Christmas bells near the end of the song?” I hear you ask, to which I say “Bah, humbug.” Instrumentation does not a Christmas song make.

If that’s the case, I propose the inclusion of AC/DC’s ‘Hells Bells’, Nick Cave’s ‘Red Right Hand’ and the Undertaker’s entrance theme on Christmas playlists from here on out.

Ridiculous? You bet. But that’s where current logic has gotten us. It’s time to change our tune.

Verdict

So, after hearing both sides, what do you think? Is East 17′s Stay Another Day a Christmas song?


Poll Results:




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray & Stephen McDermott

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    100,838  39
    2
    		Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'
    82,581  46
    3
    		'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    51,515  36
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    325  0
    The42
    1
    		Leinster roar back from 17 down to deny Connacht and claim incredible inter-pro win
    38,512  90
    2
    		Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    37,924  89
    3
    		‘We beat the British Army 37-0. A few weeks later we won against Germany and were European champions’
    21,805  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched Love Actually for the first time and here's every single thought I had during the film
    7,429  4
    2
    		We tried a whole heap of Note Cosmetics products to see if they're any use
    3,501  0
    3
    		5 extremely easy baking recipes you can put to use over the Christmas holidays
    2,612  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HEALTH
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    GARDAí
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    LEO VARADKAR
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    'Logjam' of legislation in Dáil might require reintroduction of the controversial guillotine
    Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie