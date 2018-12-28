Motorcyclist speeding at 198km/h among hundreds of drivers caught by gardaí yesterday

A MOTORCYCLIST CAUGHT driving at almost twice the speed limit in a 100km/h zone was among hundreds of drivers found speeding on Irish roads by gardaí yesterday.

The motorcyclist was caught at Drummindoo in Westport, where they were spotted driving at 198km/h.

It was one of 476 vehicles found driving over the speed limit yesterday, according to gardaí, who monitored more than 101,900 vehicles as part of its Christmas and New Year road safety campaign.

Others caught driving over the limit included one motorist who was speeding at 122km/h in a 50km/h zone at Mount Brown in Dublin.

In Ballinasloe, Co Galway, another motorist was caught driving at 116km/h in an 80km/h zone, while another driver was caught going at 109km/h in a 60km/h zone in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Gardaí reminded the public that speeding was a major factor in fatal road traffic collisions, and urged motorists to slow down to save lives.