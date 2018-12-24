This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Planning on a Christmas day swim? Here's how to stay safe

Irish Water Safety is warning that cold water immersion and hypothermia can overwhelm even the fittest of swimmers.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 24 Dec 2018, 9:00 PM
55 minutes ago 4,766 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4401578

santa-swim Source: Sasko Lazarov

WHETHER YOU’RE DOING it for charity or as part of your family’s traditional routine, there’s a number of things you should know if you’re planning on going for a swim this Christmas Day.

It used to be the preserve of just the hardy regulars but the popularity of  25 December swims has boomed in recent years.

With thousands of people across the country set to take the plunge tomorrow Irish Water Safety is urging people not to take any chances in the water.

The water safety charity has warned that cold water immersion and hypothermia can overwhelm even the fittest of swimmers.

swim-4 Source: /Photocall Ireland

The temperature of water at this time of year is approximately 11° Celsius at sea and 5° Celsius in fresh water.

Muscles cool down much faster than during a summer swim because of these low temperatures. This can cause people to experience increased heart rate, dizziness, cramp and panic.

Because of this swimmers should “Get In, Get Out and Warm Up” to avoid extended periods of exposure.

swim-2 Source: Eamonn Farrell

People are also being urged to avoid alcohol before swimming as it impairs judgment and increases the risk of cold water immersion and hypothermia.

Irish Water Safety said it is particularly concerned that people taking part in sponsored holiday swims may take chances beyond what is acceptably safe.

It issued a series of tips for those taking part in the charity endeavors:

  • Before entering the water throw some water down the back of your neck to allow your body prepare for cold water immersion.
  • Take great care walking down slipways, jetties, piers and over rocks as they may be slippery and cause you to fall.
  • Ensure that you have safe access and egress with appropriate shallow shelving, steps or ladders. Less agile people should be mindful that steps leading into the water might be dangerous due to the possible growth of algae.
  • Organisers should ensure that slipways or steps have been cleaned of slime, weed and algae.
  • If the seas are rough and weather deteriorates, wait for a more suitable day to support your charity commitment.

swim-3 Source: Sasko Lazarov

It also said that organisers should provide comprehensive details of each event to the Irish Coast Guard and local Gardaí and they should ensure that they have lifeguards for the event and adequate safety cover.

The charity urged people to make a New Year’s resolution to learn swimming and lifesaving skills and to always wear a lifejacket on water.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Missing' Dubai princess not seen since March reappears in photos with Mary Robinson
    52,522  38
    2
    		'Archaic' visa law in Ireland keeping people from their families this Christmas
    47,128  75
    3
    		'Made to feel foreign even more than during the Troubles': Concerns of Irish citizens living in Brexit UK
    40,346  106
    Fora
    1
    		An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    201  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm very lucky to make the money I do and provide the life for my family that I do'
    32,321  20
    2
    		'A lot of clubs can sell you a dream but they actually backed it up': the Irishman and his American dream
    24,283  3
    3
    		‘You're in Limerick watching Match of the Day and 10 years later you're actually out there playing at Old Trafford’
    21,487  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Una Healy has gone Instagram-official with her new relationship... it's The Dredge
    4,595  3
    2
    		5 foreign-language shows on Netflix you should binge over the holidays
    4,445  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Christmas Eve
    4,025  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    Taoiseach can't say if anyone will be held to account over children's hospital overspend
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: When is the best time to open Christmas presents?
    Poll: When is the best time to open Christmas presents?
    Poll: Are you going to the pub today?
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    CHRISTMAS
    A look back at every Christmas number one since 1980
    A look back at every Christmas number one since 1980
    Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world tonight? Here are a few options
    We asked TDs to share their best Christmas present and NY resolution

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie