Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
The life of an Irish Christmas tree: Fourteen years from planting to your living room

Ever wonder where your Christmas tree came from?

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 4:00 PM
53 minutes ago 1,309 Views 4 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

KAVANAGH CHRISTMAS TREES in Co Wicklow have been in business since the 1950s, since current owner Christy Kavanagh’s father worked in the state forestry department.

It’s a craft that takes a lot of patience – 14 years worth of patience for some crops, as they start life as seeds to end up in somebody’s living room nearly a decade-and-a-half later.

“There’s not many fourteen year cycles in your life,” says Kavanagh.

But because we plant every year, it doesn’t seem to make any difference.

This summer’s drought had a major impact on their crop this year, Kavanagh said – while the farm was snowed in for about a week in the wake of Storm Emma at the start of March. 

Looking ahead to Brexit, Kavanagh said he wasn’t too concerned about the future of the business, as the company has its own retail site and supplies supermarkets in Ireland in addition to exporting to the UK and Germany.  

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
