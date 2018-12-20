Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Met Éireann indicates that you'll probably be disappointed

IRELAND IS SET to experience mixed conditions over the next few days, but it appears that anyone dreaming of a white Christmas here will have to wait another year.

According to Met Éireann, a combination of scattered showers and dry conditions will feature for the rest of the week, with a dry day expected on 25 December.

Today will see scattered showers across the country, although the forecaster says these will gradually become more isolated in the southern half of Ireland as the day develops.

Showers will continue to fade across the rest of the country this evening, but more outbreaks of rain will begin to move into the southwest and extend to most of the country before midnight, with some heavy bursts.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be between 3 and 7 degrees Celsius, with the overnight rain set to bring a damp and wet start tomorrow.

Drier conditions will develop as Friday continues, although it will remain dull and cloudy with some scattered rain and drizzle throughout the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain will become confined to west and northwest coasts on Friday evening, when it will also turn cold, with lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius.