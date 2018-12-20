This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Met Éireann indicates that you'll probably be disappointed

It’s set to be a mixed bag for the rest of the week.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 8:51 AM
2 hours ago 8,567 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4406732
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IRELAND IS SET to experience mixed conditions over the next few days, but it appears that anyone dreaming of a white Christmas here will have to wait another year.

According to Met Éireann, a combination of scattered showers and dry conditions will feature for the rest of the week, with a dry day expected on 25 December.

Today will see scattered showers across the country, although the forecaster says these will gradually become more isolated in the southern half of Ireland as the day develops.

Showers will continue to fade across the rest of the country this evening, but more outbreaks of rain will begin to move into the southwest and extend to most of the country before midnight, with some heavy bursts.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be between 3 and 7 degrees Celsius, with the overnight rain set to bring a damp and wet start tomorrow.

Drier conditions will develop as Friday continues, although it will remain dull and cloudy with some scattered rain and drizzle throughout the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain will become confined to west and northwest coasts on Friday evening, when it will also turn cold, with lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius.

Conditions will continue to be mixed over the weekend, and while it’s still too early to say, current indications for Christmas Day suggest that it will be generally dry with sunny spells throughout the day.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Jeremy Corbyn denies he muttered 'stupid woman' at Theresa May
    28,513  65
    Fora
    1
    		There's still a 'huge gulf' when it comes to securing post-Brexit flights to the UK
    69  0
    The42
    1
    		Mourinho 'immensely proud' to have managed United as he releases statement after sacking
    10,439  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Kardashians are planning a digital detox in 2019 by shutting all of their apps in 2019... it's The Dredge
    1,216  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
    Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
    Court deems €17k found in apartment of childhood friend of Daniel Kinahan proceeds of crime
    Former 'singing' priest jailed for 3½ years for indecent assault
    GARDAí
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    DUBLIN
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    From flats to nightclubs: An insider guide to 7 overlooked art deco gems around Dublin
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie