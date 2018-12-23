This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Christmas without loved ones: 'Just do it as best you can ... it's very, very hard'

Christmas can be a tough time for those who have lost a loved one.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
10 minutes ago 215 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4366426
Image: Shutterstock/Pincasso
Image: Shutterstock/Pincasso

CHRISTMAS SHOULD BE among the happiest days of the year, 24 hours to appreciate your loved ones. However, that’s not always the case for those who have been bereaved.

Whether it be the first year without them or the 10th, Christmas Day can be a tough milestone for the thousands in Ireland who have lost a child, a parent, a grandparent, or, indeed, any loved one.

Valerie O’Riordan experienced the loss of her 26-year-old daughter Debbie in August 2009.

She told us:

I’ll always be heartbroken, I’ll always think about her and I’ll always cry for her. Life will never be the same.

One weekend in August 2009, Debbie spent a few days in London with her 12-year-old cousin. At the same time, O’Riordan was in Lourdes with her mother and sisters.

Debbie and her cousin returned to Cork on the Sunday night. The next morning, her cousin awoke to find that Debbie had passed away in the bed next to her during the night. 

It was later discovered that Debbie had passed away from SUDE (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy). She had been diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 16, but she had only experienced a few seizures. 

Similar to another bereaved parent TheJournal.ie spoke to last Christmas, O’Riordan said the first Christmas was incredibly difficult and she purposefully did not put up decorations. 

Instead, the family made the decision to travel to the Canary Islands for the holidays.  

This is O’Riordan’s 10th Christmas without Debbie. She said it took around five years for the family to begin celebrating the holidays again, putting the decorations up. 

“About five years after Deb died, we decided we’d have Christmas here and we put up the decorations and we invited everyone,” she said. 

Explaining why she decided to restart the tradition, O’Riordan said: “You get to a stage where you either sink or swim. You either go down and stay down or you get up.

I have a great husband and a son and I felt like ‘Look, if I go down here now, so will they’. I always had that positive outlook. 

“There was no more I could do for Debbie. I’ll always be heartbroken, I’ll always think about her, I’ll always cry for her and life will never be the same again, but you really do get to a stage where you make life different.”

‘Just do it as best you can’

As difficult as the season can be, people who have lost a loved one need to focus on what’s best for themselves, O’Riordan suggested. 

I like people around me, I don’t like being by myself. I like having everybody here for Christmas dinner because I’m a chef by trade, so everybody loves to come to Valerie’s for dinner because you get a great one and everyone gets fed. 
Just do it as best you can. An awful lot of people would go abroad and an awful lot of people would just not celebrate it. It’s very, very hard.

Self-care is important for people who are grieving this time of year. O’Riordan notes that the holidays can be harder than any other milestone. 

“It would probably be the hardest time. I suppose every time is hard – their birthdays are hard, their anniversaries are hard. There’s no real milestone that’s not hard, but Christmas is … you know?” she said. 

Last year, bereaved parent Paul Dowling advised that if those grieving are going to have friends or family visiting to keep them short and to “pace yourself”.

“Your energy is at rock bottom in the first year. You’re physically and mentally drained, it’s a trauma that you’re going through.”

Dowling did, however, note the importance of getting out of bed on Christmas morning and keeping busy.

“It’s important that you actually get up in the morning, get your breakfast, get organised and do something over Christmas, it’s important to do something.”

When it comes to meeting a relative or a friend who may have lost a loved one over the Christmas period, many people may be unsure of how to approach the topic, or if to at all.

O’Riordan said she learned years ago that people “really don’t know what to say” to someone who has lost a loved one. 

“I knew people before my Debbie died who lost a child. I would go to the opposite side of the room rather than have to say ‘how are you?’,” she said. 

The best thing you can say is that I’m here for you. There is nothing really that you can say, just be there for them and just listen to them. 

It has been nine years since O’Riordan’s daughter Debbie died. Anam Cara, a parent bereavement organisation, has helped her along her journey of grief. 

Noting her above comments, O’Riordan added: “That’s the good thing about [Anam Cara], you can just sit and listen to what other people have to say and get tips and hints about how other people manage and how other people deal with trying to get through out.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    94,072  38
    2
    		'Yellow vest' protesters demonstrate at KBC headquarters as gardaí probe Dublin attacks
    91,379  206
    3
    		Two arrested over 'criminal use of drones' as disruption continues at Gatwick
    37,980  26
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    65,724  27
    2
    		As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    42,262  24
    3
    		Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    32,760  86
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty left a big impression after talking about EB and eh, kebabs, on the Late Late
    4,737  0
    2
    		Emily Blunt's reaction to hearing Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out on performing for Beyoncé is understandable, TBH
    3,880  0
    3
    		I watched Love Actually for the first time and here's every single thought I had during the film
    3,599  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting
    Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    HSE
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HSE launches new crisis pregnancy website to give women information on abortions
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    Two women injured in serious single-vehicle collision in Meath
    DUBLIN
    Two pedestrians (80s) hospitalised after north Dublin hit-and-run
    Two pedestrians (80s) hospitalised after north Dublin hit-and-run
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie