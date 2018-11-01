Garda probe after Offaly Church of Ireland parish has over 100 windows smashed

Panes were smashed all across the church. Source: Ben Finnegan/Midlands103

OVER 100 PANES of glass were smashed in an Offaly church overnight this week, with the local bishop describing the incident as “very upsetting”.

The attack on St Catherine’s, Tullamore took place between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, with the cost estimated to be in the thousands of euro.

Images from inside the Church of Ireland church show a number of rocks that were likely used to smash the windows.

Bishop Pat Storey of the Dioceses of Meath and Kildare has said she is shocked by what happened, adding that the church is a big part of the community.

“It is a very upsetting event for parishioners as they assess the damage. We want to assure the parish of the prayers of the rest of our diocesan family.”

The support from the wider community is a source of encouragement at this difficult time. We also pray for those who caused this needless damage.

Rocks on the floor inside the church/ Source: Ben Finnegan/Midlands 103

Rector of St. Catherine’s, Revd. Isaac Delamere said the number of windows broken makes the event particularly upsetting.

“The scale of the damage has taken us a back,” he said, adding that he has been “heartened by the tremendous support that the parishioners of St Catherine’s were receiving from every part of the wider community.”

Gardaí have said they are Gardaí are investigating a report of criminal damage to a Church on Church Road, Tullamore.