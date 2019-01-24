This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,725 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4457585

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? 

We take a look.

Destroyer

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Nicole Kidman slaps on the prosthetics for Karyn Kusama’s movie about a detective with a troubled past.

What the critics say

  • “Perhaps the kindest thing to say about Kidman’s performance as troubled LAPD enforcer Erin Bell is that it is a committed one.” – Little White Lies
  • “Karyn Kusama’s Los Angeles-set thriller has the bleary, beer-dank air of an overlong house party at which the host has just snapped on the lights: fun’s done folks, now check out the mess.” – The Telegraph

What’s it rated?

The Mule

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

This is loosely based on a true story: Clint Eastwood stars a horticulturist who needs money, and ends up falling into business with Mexican cartels.

What the critics say

  • “There is a nice storytelling swing to it and Eastwood is frankly far more interesting than Robert Redford was in his recent swansong.” - The Guardian
  • “But seeing Eastwood — a little more frail than we’ve seen him before — at his most charming and good-natured, singing along to tunes on his car stereo, is always enjoyable.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

Vice

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Adam McKay goes ‘The Big Short’ on the story of Dick Cheney and what he did when Dubya named him Vice President. That’s Christian Bale behind all the prosthetics. Also along for the ride are Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell.

What the critics say

  • “Revulsion and admiration lie as close together as the red and white stripes on the American flag, and if this is in some respects a real-life monster movie, it’s one that takes a lively and at times surprisingly sympathetic interest in its chosen demon.” - The New York Times
  • “The film tracks Cheney (Christian Bale under heavy but seamless makeup) from a young Wyoming screwup scolded after a second drunk-driving arrest by his brittle, ambitious wife, Lynne (Amy Adams); to a scarily proficient legislative power-monger; to, post 9/11, a global terrorist, bombing and torturing willy-nilly.” – Vulture

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






