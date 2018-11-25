Civil Defence volunteers receive drone licenses, will help find missing people

Civil Defence volunteer Patrice Doyle, from Louth, with Defence Minister Paul Kehoe. Source: Rossiter Photography

DOZENS OF CIVIL Defence volunteers received their drone licenses today.

Forty-three volunteers recently completed a drone pilot training programme, meaning the Civil Defence now has 60 trained pilots

There are 20 drones available throughout the country, in each Major Emergency Management region. The drones are used for a number of reasons but primarily to help gardaí locate missing people.

The Civil Defence is on call 24/7 to deliver an aerial search capability to An Garda Siochána in such cases.

This service has been enhanced in the last 12 months to carry thermal imaging cameras so as to carry out effective searches at nighttime.

The service is also used to assist the County Fire and Rescue Services to carry out rapid assessment of wildland fires in inaccessible areas.

One of the drones. Source: Rossiter Photography

Speaking at the ceremony in Dublin’s Phoenix Park today, Defence Minister Paul Kehoe said the Civil Defence “has never been afraid to change and has continued to thrive with the major transformations that have taken place down through the years”.

“That success is very much to the credit of everybody assembled here today and in particular to the volunteers who give of their time and expertise,” he added.