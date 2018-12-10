This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers

Over half of the clamping appeals made in the first nine months of the year were successful.

By Sean Murray Monday 10 Dec 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,551 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4382204
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

ONLY A SMALL number of drivers who have their vehicles clamped under the jurisdiction of Dublin City Council appeal the decision, but more than half of those appeals are successful.

The reasons for the appeals range widely, with most saying they had paid or had only just been too late back to their car.

According to documents released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act, the number of vehicles clamped this year to 30 September in Dublin city was 33,798.

And, of the 1,763 cases that were appealed, 992 were successful.

Here are some of the reasons why people appealed the decision to clamp their car,  seeking the €80 cost back.

Electric cars

One driver appealed on the basis that their car was parking at an electric car charging station on Merrion Square. 

However, as pointed out here, Dublin city is among a few places where people need to pay for parking even when charging electric cars.

The person wrote: “I wish to appeal this, because my car was not parked in a public parking bay – it was in fact in an ESB charging bay for electric vehicles and was plugged into the public charging station.

I applied to ESB for an access card to be able to use this service, and was issued with one, with the information that this service is free of charge at the present time. There was no notice or information on display in Merrion Square North to say that public parking fees must be paid when using the service. Indeed, any other time I have used a public electric car charging bay there have been no charges applied.

Another electric car user wrote: “On the ESB website it clearly states that ‘access to the public infrastructure is currently available at no cost’. And I was accessing the charging point to charge my car.

I don’t mind to pay the parking fee but that needs to be clearly stated as all over the country access to electric charging points are free.

Twice in a week

One of those appealed described how he’d been “caught out twice” in a week.

In the first instance, the person said they’d paid for their parking on a street in Dublin 2, until 11.16am. 

“I was a little delayed in a very sensitive meeting and rushed to my car at 11.28 to see the clampers driving away and find my car had been clamped at 11.27, exactly one minute after the 10 minute grace expiration period,” they said.

I am appealing this on the ground that it is just plain unfair… I had no choice but to pay the €80 release fee. When they came to release me, I asked politely if they had been waiting and they denied it, naturally.

In another instance just a few days later, the same person parked in Dublin 1 and tried to secure 120 minutes parking via the text number.

When they arrived to find the car clamped, they said they were told “there was a problem with their system this morning and texts were not getting through”. 

“If I feel I make a mistake I pay without complaint, but I really feel that both of these were hugely unfair,” the driver wrote. “Please look favourably on my request.”

Rotunda Hospital

Another complainant said she had parked outside the Rotunda Hospital in the city centre, for a scheduled scan.

“I am currently 37 weeks pregnant,” she said. “I bought a ticket for what should have covered me for my routine scan.

Unfortunately on this day I was left waiting longer than normal and my scan ran over. My ticket was expired by 10 minutes and I was clamped. 
I’d like to appeal this as I have no control over how long I am left to wait in the hospital and if I leave to top up the meter I could miss my appointment.

Ticket issues

A number of the appeals made reference to actually having bought a ticket, but it not being visible when the clampers inspected them.

One wrote: “Please find attached a copy of the pay and display ticket that I placed upside down on the car dash this morning and the incorrect notice ticket that was attached to the windscreen.

I never noticed that the ticket was upside down… One of your operatives was beside the vehicle when I returned and I showed the ticket to him to verify that I had a valid ticket.

Another said: “I had a lecture in DIT, had parked my car on Bishop Street when I returned at 11.24, I found it clamped. My car had a ticket, however I can only figure it turned when I shut the door.”

Someone who regularly parks on Holles Street said: “Every week I pay for a parking ticket (see enclosed), on this occasion I had put the ticket on my front windscreen, but it had partially turned over when closing the door which I hadn’t noticed.”

Big contract

In September, Dublin City Council put out an invite to tender worth €45 million for a clamping operator.

The council is seeking a clamping contractor to carry out over 50,000 “successful clamps” each year.

Under the proposals, the clampers will have to pay the council a €150 penalty fee if a vehicle owner successfully appeals the decision to clamp them, as well as refunding them the money. That is an increase from the current fine of €100.

The council calls for a “balanced delivery” of service over five years, with a “close professional working relationship” between it and the contractor.

It comes after a previous tender worth €35 million was granted to Park Rite in 2011.

Up to 200 clerical workers were hired in 2012 for the rollout of the card, and unions are fighting to secure them permanent contracts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí close section of Dublin quays after man stabbed
    62,395  37
    2
    		Gardaí appeal for information over man last seen leaving Kildare hotel
    50,082  14
    3
    		On duty garda suffers injuries after early morning assault
    45,251  48
    Fora
    1
    		Industrial lights are really dull - and that's given birth to a whole new industry
    417  0
    2
    		How to avoid HR landmines during the Christmas celebrations
    206  0
    3
    		Dublin has been named one of the top cities in the world for foreign investment
    15  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Castres Olympique, Heineken Champions Cup
    68,137  16
    2
    		Mullinalaghta pull off seismic shock and stun Kilmacud in Leinster football final
    39,295  55
    3
    		Influential Murray ensures Munster adapt to beat destructive Castres
    36,712  52
    DailyEdge
    1
    		15 very grim rental properties available in Dublin this December
    12,776  3
    2
    		If you're as lazy as me, this €2.50 Penneys brush cleanser will change your life
    11,793  0
    3
    		Julia Roberts is still asked about that 'armpit moment', so where do you stand on the issue?
    4,078  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    DUBLIN
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Tech giants are turning Dublin into one of Europe’s hottest property markets
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    FRANCE
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    Over 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    PARIS
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot
    Irish in Paris urged to take caution and avoid certain areas as city braced for further protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie