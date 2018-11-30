The Christmas window displays are back at the Clerys building - take a look

THE WINDOWS OF the Clerys Building in Dublin sprang back to life this morning with new Christmas displays.

The iconic O’Connell Street building has been vacant since 2015 when it was sold to Natrium for nearly €30 million, leading to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

A European investment group agreed to acquire it back in October. Europa Capital, which is working with local partners Core Capital and Oakmount, said it intended to transform the former department store into a major new retail, restaurant and office development. Work is expected to begin in the new year.

“The new owners are very excited about launching the next chapter of the building,” said a statement released today on their behalf. “The revival of the Christmas windows is the first step in their journey towards the regeneration of this property and their commitment to the area.”